Under Daniel Snyder, Washington’s NFL team went from passion to pariah

- Advertisement - Half a century in the past, as a U.S. Senate committee debated forcing the National Football League to carry its blackout on TV declares of house video games, senators tripped over each and every different to exclaim that fanatics’ devotion to the Washington Redskins was once so deep and unshakeable that the team’s stadium would undoubtedly refill even though video games have been proven on TV.

Sen. John O. Pastore (D-R.I.) described the “great amount of elation” at the streets of his Washington community when the team wins. “And when they lose, the community is sad for 24 hours,” he stated. “You can’t buy that kind of loyalty.”

Put the video games on TV, promised Robin Ficker, head of the Redskins Fan Club, and crime and delinquency will plummet as everybody, dangerous guys incorporated, remains house to watch.

- Advertisement - No, no, no, protested league commissioner Pete Rozelle. The Redskins are “an abnormal franchise,” he stated. No different team is offered out thus far upfront. Other, commonplace groups will lose numerous price tag gross sales if we give away the video games on tv. But the senators, coloured by means of their enjoy residing in Redskins Country, weren’t purchasing it.

From the team’s mythical, decades-long ready listing for season tickets to its dominance of the native media, the D.C. area’s love affair with its soccer franchise made it probably the most treasured team within the league, No. 1 in attendance, a uniquely cherished establishment that bridged the world’s political, financial, racial and geographic divides.

Even when the landlord, Jack Kent Cooke, constructed a brand new, a ways much less intimate stadium and moved the team in 1997 from RFK Stadium to suburban Maryland, inconveniently a ways from a Metro station, fanatics appeared wedded to their team.

- Advertisement - But within the 24 years since Daniel Snyder gained unanimous approval from NFL house owners to purchase the team after Cooke’s demise, the bond between Washington fanatics and their team, renamed the Commanders final yr, has softened and damaged. Now, as Snyder seems to have reached a deal to promote the Commanders, the franchise drifts in a river of cynicism, unhappiness and indifference, posing a formidable problem to any new proprietor.

Along the Commanders’ highway from first to final within the league in attendance, from love affair to dysfunctional courting between fanatics and franchise, the team’s position within the hearts and minds of soccer fans in the neighborhood and around the country morphed from top place to cellar dweller. For a few years, the Redskins represented the facet of Washington that a lot of the rustic by no means sees: dependable, trustworthy, united, hopeful. But after a quarter-century beneath Snyder’s regulate, the team now displays the Washington that the capital’s critics and haters abhor: polarized and petty, a logo of selfishness and scandal.

To perceive the cave in of the team’s fan give a boost to, The Washington Post analyzed a fancy internet of things, ranging from rising pageant within the D.C. sports activities marketplace and failure at the discipline to the landlord’s control of the soccer team, its symbol and its fan members of the family. But even though there have been a unmarried explanation why the team misplaced its position within the hearts of Washingtonians, an enormous query would stay: Can a brand new proprietor re-ignite the flame? What would it not take to rebuild the bonds Snyder inherited in 1999?

Soon after he purchased the team that yr, Snyder, mentioning a 40,000-strong wait listing, expanded FedEx Field’s capability to 91,000, the league’s greatest. Two a long time after the Redskins led the league in attendance in 2000, the fanatics have grew to become away: Last season, the Commanders landed useless final in attendance, averaging 58,106 a recreation, down 34 p.c in 14 years. The Dallas Cowboys have been No. 1, averaging 93,465 fanatics in line with recreation.

Nationwide, the Redskins have been the 6th hottest team within the NFL in 2003, in accordance to a Harris Poll. By 2009, the similar survey discovered the team seventeenth within the league.

Locally, simply 15 p.c of D.C.-area respondents to a Washington Post-Schar School ballot carried out in mid-February stated the Commanders are their favourite skilled sports activities team. In 2010, 31 p.c of other people around the area stated the team was once their favourite. Fifty-six p.c of those that have grow to be much less within the Commanders stated Snyder is the most important explanation why.

The proprietor who had was hoping to parlay his early life passion for his house team right into a dominant industry, sports activities and civic luck — immediately a soccer powerhouse and a monetary prize — as a substitute become a regional pariah, a logo to many fanatics of greed and incompetence.

Despising the native team’s proprietor is just about as common a game as soccer itself, particularly in towns that bear lengthy stretches of shedding. Snyder’s Commanders — after a long time of swearing he would by no means surrender the previous team title, he agreed to achieve this in 2020 — have ranged from mediocre to horrible via the vast majority of his tenure, racking up a 164-220-2 report and failing to check in a playoff win for the reason that 2005 season.

A lifelong Washingtonian, Snyder was once a 34-year-old advertising and marketing government when he purchased the Redskins for a report $800 million — together with considerable money from his father and sister and an pastime of about 40 p.c from his companions, Mortimer Zuckerman and Fred Drasner. The Snyder workforce outbid John Kent Cooke, son of the team’s earlier proprietor.

“I’m not focused on the money, I’m focused on the opportunity and the dream,” Snyder stated on his first day as proprietor. He briefly added 10,000 seats to the stadium, giving it the league’s easiest capability, and pumped up earnings by means of developing top class seats and letting fanatics leapfrog the ready listing by means of paying a $7,500 rate.

In the affection affair between team and fanatics, no quantity of enlargement appeared far-fetched.

For a long time, and maximum powerfully from the Seventies to the Nineties, the Redskins gave the look of the one recreation on the town — they have been actually the one professional team in D.C. correct for a time within the Nineties. In a town constructed on battle and contention, the soccer team was once the unifying unicorn, the only pressure that transcended birthday party, magnificence, race or geography. Come autumn Sundays, all the area wearing burgundy and gold. At barber retail outlets and on boulevard corners, within the luxurious packing containers the place wealthy builders and strong politicians crafted offers and within the stadium loads and higher deck seats the place households knew each and every different simplest as fellow fanatics, Washingtonians united in commonplace reason.

“After the riots in ’68 and the departure of the Senators in ’71, the Redskins owned this city,” stated Michael Richman, who has written a number of books at the team’s historical past. “For politicians and celebrities, the Redskins game was the place to be seen.”

Especially beneath coaches George Allen and Joe Gibbs, RFK Stadium, the team’s house from 1961 to 1996, was once like a membership with 54,000 individuals, old and young, Black and White, blue collar and industry go well with.

The first time veteran NFL journalist Peter King coated a recreation at RFK, where was once seared in his reminiscence. The press field rocked with each and every large play. The stadium was once actually shaking beneath the load of tens of 1000’s of cheering fanatics.

“It wasn’t any minor shaking,” recalled King, who in 1985 was once a 28-year-old rookie New York Giants beat author. “It was like there was an earthquake.” Games at RFK become a few of his favourite assignments. “No matter what you do in life, you want to do something that feels important. And when I went to cover a game in Washington, walking up to the stadium on game day, there were bands playing and really enthusiastic fans. I thought: ‘Oh, man! I am covering an event in the seat of power of the United States!’ ”

For gamers, the fun was once palpable. The pregame pressure to Lot 5 on the stadium was once a excessive in itself. Constitution Avenue can be covered with fanatics who handled recreation day like Christmas Day.

“They started to know our cars; we all took the same route,” stated former guard Tre Johnson, a Washington rookie in 1994, when the air of secrecy of Super Bowl championships nonetheless hung over the team.

Walking from his automotive to the gate, Johnson stated, “all the people were waving and cheering,” the song blasting, the tailgaters grilling and sharing half-smokes. And there was once Jackie, the protection guard who gave him a good-luck kiss each and every time he handed her post.

“I always played better because I got a kiss from her,” Johnson stated. “You wanted to play for this group; you wanted to win for them.”

“It was legendary,” stated Russ Ramsey, a distinguished industry chief and co-founder of the Greater Washington Partnership, a company of executives energetic in recruiting main sports activities occasions to the world. But since Cooke offered to Snyder, “that has become a less desirable place to be.” Ramsey dropped his season tickets to a luxurious field a couple of years in the past, “for a range of reasons,” he stated, leader amongst them that two shut buddies who shared the field died.

When Snyder took over, fanatics noticed nice promise in a tender, self-made millionaire made up our minds to pour his riches into restoring Redskins glory. Snyder shared their DNA, having been reared on Sonny Jurgensen, Sam Huff and Frank Herzog’s radio accounts of the video games.

But inside of days, Snyder began dismantling the group, firing longtime secretaries, ticket-sales personnel—even normal supervisor Charley Casserly, who had realized the craft of NFL roster-building from long run Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard.

Stocked with Casserly’s gamers, the 1999 team proceeded to win the NFC East, completing 10-6.

Yet Snyder replied by means of overhauling the roster by way of a unfastened company spending binge that introduced in a grab of well-known names within the sundown in their careers.

“Obviously he’s some form of brilliant businessman to be able to buy the team, but on the football team, so many moves were made to dismantle what we had built,” Johnson stated. “We brought in people who were past their prime — Hall of Fame guys — but they weren’t who they were. And it disrupted the chemistry.”

Players, team workers and fanatics noticed a brand new meanness. Unhappy with the team’s protection, Snyder left a carton of melting vanilla ice cream at the table of defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, together with a word that learn, “I do not like vanilla.”

Veteran broadcaster Herzog, an ordinary presence at observe, sensed the shift.

“I just felt like it was waters full of sharks,” he recalled. “People were always on their toes, watching out for what was said.”

Snyder briefly become a scapegoat for his team’s ills, reviled by means of many fanatics, gamers and league officers. He burned via companions in his possession workforce, piled up debt and located himself mistrusted and ostracized by means of Washington industry leaders and politicians, who seen him as conceited, fixated on the base line and inattentive to his team’s historical past and traditions — a view that simplest solidified as his control taste alienated fanatics and sparked allegations of abuse and misogyny.

From his sacking of Coach Norv Turner in spite of a successful report halfway via Snyder’s 2d season to his battles with fanatics, the news media and the federal government, the brand new proprietor presided over a souring of the fan base that prolonged a ways past standard-issue razzing of the billionaire boss. (Some of probably the most loathed team house owners in fashionable historical past have been a minimum of in a position to boast of excellent data at the discipline, the New York Yankees’ George Steinbrenner being the vintage instance.)

In newer years, issues were given markedly worse. The franchise nose-dived on the field place of job, going from sellouts to a constantly half-empty stadium the place many, and on occasion maximum, of the fanatics root for the visiting squad. Snyder in large part stopped speaking to the news media. The Commanders — as soon as the area’s number one public image of shared neighborhood — become a humiliation, socially and politically, as revelations of flawed, sexist and abusive habits within the entrance place of job spawned web memes, congressional hearings and years-long prison investigations.

The tales of 3 die-hard fanatics remove darkness from the trials, pressures and passions that outline the team’s decline:

As a child rising up in Fairfax County within the Nineteen Sixties, Bob McDonnell — who can be elected governor of Virginia in 2009 — made the shuttle into the District along with his father hours earlier than each and every recreation and stayed hours in a while, tailgating within the RFK parking loads with other people from around the area. Decades later, McDonnell, who married a Redskins cheerleader, introduced his personal children to the video games, extending the circle of relatives custom.

But McDonnell, now a expert in Virginia Beach, hasn’t been again to a Washington recreation since 2014. He give up going as a result of his Redskins saved shedding and “there was way too much drama with the team.” The team he grew up with was once not lovely, not worthy of his loyalty. It had grow to be, he stated, yet one more overly politicized piece of a splintering American tradition.

Between friends and family, Andrew Parks was once as soon as in a position to depend on 20 or extra other people appearing up to tailgate with him at Redskins video games — a ritual he traced to boyhood, when he would convey somewhat radio to the video games and pay attention to “Sonny, Sam and Frank” narrate the motion.

“Now it’s just me and my son,” stated Parks, a 56-year-old restaurateur in Annapolis, on the Commanders’ ultimate house recreation in January. Going to video games was once Parks’s reduction from lengthy hours and excessive pressure at paintings. But in recent times, it’s been tough to get other folks to percentage his enthusiasm.

Although he has maintained his field-level season tickets at Washington’s 25-yard-line, “it’s been awful,” Parks stated. “I hate Snyder. Everything they do goes wrong. The cheerleaders. The scandals. We don’t know half of it. But I’m loyal to the team.”

He appeared over to his son, Dylan, shook his head in sympathy, and stated: “I went to two Super Bowl wins. He doesn’t know what that is. Look around: Everybody’s getting older here.”

Dylan likes coming to video games along with his dad, nevertheless it hasn’t been simple. At college, his buddies display no real interest in the Commanders. They rib Dylan for sticking with the house team.

“It’s hard to support a team you never associate with winning,” Dylan stated. “My friends don’t get it. They’re for anyone who’s winning.”

“It’s easy to switch to a winner,” famous Julian Boggan, 65, an established fan from Prince William County in Northern Virginia. But he and his circle of relatives stay coming to Commanders video games as a result of, “even though Snyder’s run this team into the ground, just riding it till he makes as much money as he can,” fanatics’ responsibility is to persist with their team.

Still, there are limits. About 10 years in the past, when Boggan’s title after all got here up after years at the wait listing, he grew to become down the season tickets he had lengthy yearned for. “I didn’t want them anymore,” he stated. “It’s hard. It’s just a millionaire toy for him. The only thing we as fans have going for us is that he’s had so many scandals, he may finally be run out.”

The Commanders’ descent from sellout crowds to the embarrassment of tarped-over higher deck seats (even after the team diminished capability by means of disposing of seats thrice in a five-year span) was once pushed by means of a confluence of things, maximum of them particular to Washington, its franchise and its proprietor:

Bad signings: Snyder wasn’t, by means of his personal later admission, able to run a franchise when he purchased the Redskins. He conceded he was once too hands-on in his early years, chasing after big-ticket “players with reputations that were probably entering the downside of their careers,” he advised Richman. “I did that, absolutely.”

“You don’t need a really complicated explanation for what happened,” stated Kevin Hassett, an economist and fan who analyzed the team’s decline in an educational paper earlier than turning into chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers within the Trump management. “In the offseason, they make befuddling moves. In the season, they don’t play very well. There’s not really a reason to like them.”

Hassett stated Snyder’s mismanagement got here down to one central drawback: “They’re economically illiterate. To have a winning team, you need $20 million performances from players you pay $1 million. Snyder kept trading away draft picks to sign very expensive free agents, and he ended up paying players $20 million for $1 million performances — exactly the opposite of what you need to do.”

Extraordinary turnover: Snyder again and again undermined his coaches’ authority, in accordance to gamers, coaches and league officers.

Los angelesVar Arrington, the Penn State linebacker whom the team drafted with the second one general pick out in 2000, stated he by no means had a non-public red meat with Snyder however got here to consider that his seven-season NFL profession suffered from the consistent turnover within the training ranks. In his six seasons in Washington, he performed for 5 head coaches and 5 defensive coordinators.

“The consequence for me personally was a Hall of Fame career,” Arrington stated. “It was just a divisive, toxic culture.”

The revolving door spun over and over again. Snyder cycled via 10 coaches in 24 seasons. None departed with a successful report.

Coach Steve Spurrier resigned two years right into a five-year contract, finishing some other pricey, high-profile gambit that backfired. He gained simply 12 video games.

Fans’ religion was once restored in a single day with the go back of Gibbs, whom Snyder coaxed out of retirement at age 63, after a 12-year hiatus from training, with a five-year, $27.5 million contract. But the Gibbs 2.0 generation additionally ended in advance. He resigned after 4 years. Gibbs had a 140-65 report, together with the playoffs, with out Snyder as his boss; beneath Snyder’s possession, Gibbs was once 31-36.

The proprietor controlled via concern. Employees have been suggested to avert their eyes in the event that they handed Snyder within the constructing. If required to discuss to him, they have been to cope with him as “Mr. Snyder.”

“I never understood his reasoning behind trying to be a tyrant instead of being somebody who was lovable,” Arrington stated. Every proprietor reveals that “there are times to be stern and firm on your beliefs. But that comes once you have earned trust. Who trusts Dan Snyder?”

Years of shedding: Though some fanatics remained dependable in spite of the team’s mediocrity — a 42 p.c successful proportion over greater than twenty years — many drifted away.

The tale is advised within the jerseys fanatics put on to house video games: At the general recreation of this season, in a single field-level phase, greater than 200 fanatics wore Washington jerseys, maximum of them bearing the names of heroes of bygone occasions: Theismann, Riggins, Taylor, Griffin. Only two fanatics sported the names of present Commanders.

“I would call the falloff of the Commanders 80 to 90 percent a matter of wins and losses,” stated Ramsey, who led the unsuccessful pressure to convey the 2024 Summer Olympics to the D.C. area. “The other stuff, the noise around the team, is 10 to 20 percent. When they win, you don’t care about anything else.”

Leaving the town: The Redskins give up the District for suburban Maryland earlier than Snyder purchased the team. Cooke had constructed what was once then the league’s greatest stadium in Prince George’s County, in a environment that assured huge site visitors jams round each and every house recreation.

In 1997, fanatics have been keen to give the brand new stadium a possibility. That first recreation led to heart-stopping style, with Gus Frerotte firing a 40-yard landing go to Michael Westbrook to clinch the victory in extra time. But one thing was once lacking. The stands erupted over the victory, however the brand new stadium didn’t shake. Fans screamed, however the noise wasn’t earsplitting. And within the reassigning of seats from RFK, decades-long seatmates — game-day soul buddies who had watched one some other’s youngsters develop up — have been scattered to other places.

The departure from the town led many fanatics to pass over the camaraderie with the stadium’s neighbors, who may just pay attention the group roar from their residing rooms and who made cash renting out their yards and alley parking spots, grilling burgers and promoting beverages to pedestrians.

“When I came here in the ’60s, the Redskins were a family thing,” stated Dick Smith, a retired defensive again who performed for Washington in 1967 and 1968 and nonetheless lives within the town. “The players — Blacks and Whites both — became part of the community, lived in the city, practiced at RFK. The community made money on the parking, and we shared the economy.

“The Redskins had a racist past — everyone knew that,” Smith stated. “But the players and the fans came together and really got to see and know each other because we were all in the city together.”

Deteriorating stadium: Many fanatics say the enjoy of attending video games at FedEx grew markedly worse over time.

But as dissatisfaction with FedEx Field led many fanatics and industry leaders to pine for a go back to the District, Snyder controlled to flip many political leaders towards the speculation.

Former D.C. Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2), who performed a central function in negotiating the Washington Nationals’ stadium deal, stated he and different town officers got here shut to an settlement with Snyder to construct a duplicate of RFK Stadium within the District, whole with springy seats, in 2018. But the deal fell aside when the Trump management declined to grant the town long-term authority over the federally owned land. Soon after that, with revelations concerning the sexual harassment of team workers and exploitation of cheerleaders, a care for the landlord become an excessive amount of for many politicians to undergo.

“The team became an embarrassment,” Evans stated, “and Snyder is an embarrassment. As a person, Snyder was a scoundrel. He did try his damnedest to get a stadium built, but by the end, there was no way any politician in the region could make a deal with him and survive.”

“I will be hard-pressed to say anything favorable about Dan Snyder,” stated council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who represents the neighborhoods close to RFK. “He has been uniquely able to alienate and frankly piss off the entire region.

“And the scandals created a toxicity around the owner so that every elected official had to think about having to share a podium with your arm around him. Nobody wants that picture that will live forever.”

Allen and other elected officials, as well as business leaders in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, said Snyder particularly lost their trust when he declined to make improvements to the stadium that might have helped the region land the 2024 Olympics or host soccer’s 2026 World Cup tournament.

The “level of toxicity and mistrust with Snyder,” Allen said, was “unlike with any of our other sports team owners.”

New population, new competition: The demographics of both the city and the suburbs have changed markedly since Snyder bought the team — with the District becoming younger, whiter and more affluent and many suburbs growing more racially mixed, with more immigrants.

The District, once nearly 70 percent Black with an almost entirely Black-run government, police force and school system, was becoming a magnet for young White college graduates, attracted by government jobs and the burgeoning law and lobbying fields. In the suburbs, a suddenly blossoming tech industry in the Dulles Corridor and a similarly exploding biotech business in Montgomery County drove growth.

The rapidly growing economy made Washington, long an also-ran in the view of many sports executives, a newly appealing market: In 2005, baseball returned to Washington after a 33-year absence. Tech executive Ted Leonsis, a pioneer at America Online, the company that first took huge advantage of the D.C. area’s role as home of the guts of the internet, bought and invested in the NHL’s Capitals, NBA’s Wizards and WNBA’s Mystics.

When the Redskins left in 1997, the city briefly had no major pro sports team within its boundaries. But a few years later, the football team would become the only franchise that did not play in the city; the Wizards and Capitals moved into their new downtown arena later in 1997, and baseball moved the Nationals to D.C. in 2005 and into a new ballpark in 2008. The Redskins’ virtual monopoly on fans’ attention had ended.

Snyder vs. fans: No factor in the team’s decline is more important than how the owner treated fans, according to fellow football executives, political leaders who have negotiated with Snyder and fans themselves.

The Redskins banned fans from parking off-site and walking to the stadium, nudging fans to pay for the team’s lots. The team charged fans $10 to visit training camp (plus $10 to park) — the first NFL team to do so. (Years later, Snyder called the training camp admission charge a “dumb move.”)

The litany of slights grew so voluminous that in 2010, Washington City Paper reporter Dave McKenna wrote an A-to-Z guide to Snyder’s “many failings,” with 51 entries, from Andyman, the phony name that top team officials allegedly used to post online rants against the news media, to Weasel Stew, the menu item a western Maryland restaurant invented after Snyder pulled out of a 10-year deal to hold training camp in Frostburg.

Snyder sued City Paper and McKenna over the article, which he said defamed him. The owner eventually dropped the suit.

Through it all, many fans held fast, refusing to let their frustrations with the owner override their lifelong allegiance to the burgundy and gold.

“I stuck with them through all the losing,” said Christopher Knight, 35, a concrete contractor in rural Grottoes, Va., “through him suing the fans and everything. Look at the stadium: The trees outside are dead, the seats don’t match, things were really falling apart.”

Knight taught his nephew, now 15, “to be as hardcore as I am.” But over the last couple of years, as his nephew complained of having to go to school “and listen to other kids give him abuse about Snyder and all the losing,” and as Knight felt betrayed by the decision to dump the team name and choose Commanders rather than one of the fans’ favorite alternatives, he started to question his bond.

Then came the scandals, the allegations from women of abuse, the investigations, such as the 2020 report that the league had concluded that Snyder paid a female employee $1.6 million a decade earlier, after she made what court papers called “a serious accusation of sexual misconduct” against Snyder from when the two flew on his private jet.

“It’s not okay in any sport,” Knight stated. “That really bothered me.”

So now Knight finds himself in fan limbo, no longer going to games, still watching them on TV, waiting for the owner to go away. “I couldn’t switch to another team if I wanted to,” he said, “but I can’t take pride in them now.”

Daniel Snyder grew up in a Silver Spring apartment with no TV. He and his father, a freelance writer, had to walk over to the neighborhood TV store to watch Redskins games. In high school, Dan worked at a B. Dalton bookstore, and at 20, he paused his studies at the University of Maryland to launch his first business, selling spring break travel packages to college kids. He never returned to school.

From his earliest years as a fan to his decades as a pro sports pariah, Snyder was a hard-driving, stubborn guy determined to win and to make a buck.

Snyder “was always about the bottom line,” said Dennis Butts, a serial entrepreneur in Pennsylvania who had contracts with the Redskins to provide catering, transportation and security at training camp early during Snyder’s tenure. “He was arrogant and hardheaded but fair.”

He could also seem tightfisted: When Butts was moving players to a new training facility, “Dan refused to pay the $11,000 to move the mattresses, and we ended up eating that,” Butts said. And when Snyder rewarded Butts with a gift of field passes, “he refused to give us tickets so we could get into the stadium, and we had to negotiate that,” Butts recalled.

Butts, now 76, didn’t let his wrangling with Snyder affect his love of the team. In the early 2000s, he bought four season tickets on the 44-yard line in Row 12 for $32,000 a year. He brought clients to the games, did some business, had a blast.

But then the team’s marketing office informed Butts that he had signed up for six years of season tickets. Butts said he had signed a one-year deal.

The team took the fan to court. The Redskins offered to take $32,000 and keep its tickets, or Butts could pay six times that amount and get the tickets. Butts turned that down, and the Redskins won a judgment requiring Butts to pay $209,000.

Butts stated he later settled with the team and not had to pay any of the cash.

The team sued at least 125 season ticket holders who couldn’t afford to keep up their payments on multiyear contracts Snyder required them to buy to keep seats they had held, in many cases, for decades.

“People like Dan cannot be wrong,” Butts said. “They will destroy their own companies rather than say, ‘I was wrong.’ ”

Even after that battle, Butts attended occasional games and remained a fan — until 2020, when Snyder dropped the Redskins name, one day after a lawyer for FedEx told the team that the company, which had committed $205 million to sponsoring the franchise, would pull its branding off the stadium if the moniker wasn’t changed.

“It’s no longer the Redskins to me,” Butts said. “I’m a Vietnam vet, with three Purple Hearts. We always looked at the Redskin name as an honor to the veterans. The Braves and the Chiefs didn’t change. He’s the only one who buckled under. I never went back to another game.”

These days, Butts doesn’t even activate Commanders video games, who prefer to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But he will return — in a flash, he says — if the new owner changes the team’s name, brings back the Redskins band and starts to rebuild Redskins Nation, bringing in local college and high school bands, restoring the lyrics of the fight song. “I would drive all the way from Pennsylvania and go to every one of the games again,” he stated. “The Redskins united the whole area, and they can do it again.”

When he was growing up in Fairfax City, Chap Petersen’s life revolved around the Redskins. For more than four decades, he loved the players, the band, singing “Hail to the Redskins” after every touchdown. He loved how the whole region seemed to empty out on autumn Sundays as most folks stayed inside watching the game.

Petersen, a 55-year-old lawyer who serves as a Democratic state senator from Fairfax, spent about 15 years on the wait list, finally scored seats in the upper deck, held them for 20 years, then traded up, landing six club seats where he entertained clients, family and friends. The tickets set him back $13,000 a year.

That all ended with the name change. Petersen, who had represented American Indian groups in their copyright battle with the team, “just decided, ‘I’m out,’ ” he said, “and I haven’t been to a game since. I don’t watch them on TV. It’s kind of how I think about the Brooklyn Dodgers — a great tradition that ran its course and ended.”

His attachment to the team began to fray years earlier. Petersen, who took Metro to make the 90-minute trip from Northern Virginia to the stadium, found Snyder charging fans — even season ticket holders — $5 to take a shuttle bus one mile from the transit station to the stadium.

“I’m like, seriously?” Petersen said. “I pay thousands for season tickets and spend 90 minutes to get there, and you’re going to charge $5 for my 4-year-old daughter to get on the shuttle? A good owner would have tried to establish a bond with the fans — stand at the gate and greet them, sit in the stands, keep the traditions.”

Petersen started spending Sundays hiking the Appalachian Trail. “I’m good,” he said. “I’m not bitter.”

As a senator, Petersen was involved in talks with Snyder about replacing FedEx. The negotiations were friendly, but Petersen was shocked to see Snyder send lobbyists to meet with legislators who would have to approve any deal.

“When you’re a powerful person, that’s when you need to be the most humble,” he said. “Don’t send me an army of lobbyists to say, ‘We’re the Commanders, you’d be lucky to have us.’ This is a big deal for Virginia. You need to be here.”

After 24 years of noise, rancor and sorrow, Snyder appears to be withdrawing from Washington. He’s trying to sell one of his mansions, a $49 million expanse on 16 acres in Potomac, Md. He and his wife, Tanya, bought another estate, along the Potomac River near Mount Vernon, but they vacated that, too, according to people close to the family. In a filing to the British government last fall, Snyder said his primary residence was in England.

The decades-long search for a new stadium site remains frozen — at a seemingly dead end in the District, in a partisan stalemate in Virginia, stalled over possible locations in Maryland.

Snyder, who ceded day-to-day control of the franchise to his wife, Tanya, in 2021 during the investigation of sexual misconduct and financial improprieties, largely retreated from public view.

For years, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged in congressional testimony, the team’s workplace was “unprofessional and unacceptable in numerous respects: bullying, widespread disrespect toward colleagues, use of demeaning language, public embarrassment, and harassment.” At the same time, the commissioner vouched for the team’s subsequent transformation, saying, “Dan Snyder has been held accountable.”

Former team executives testified that Snyder had actively participated in abusive behavior, fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment.

After initially dodging a subpoena, Snyder testified via Zoom, fielding questions for roughly 10 hours and claiming more than 100 times that he did not know or could not recall information.

Many fans believe the Commanders can find a way back into their hearts in a post-Snyder era. Whether any team can so dominate the regional imagination again is another question. A more diverse population has led to a more varied mix of sports passions.

Virtually everyone who predicts a renaissance for the franchise sets a condition for a comeback: The team name needs to change again — some say back to Redskins, which seems extremely unlikely; others say to just about anything other than Commanders.

Arrington believes a new owner could rekindle fans’ passion by tapping into the team’s past in a sincere way rather than trying to monetize it. Washington fans, he said, would immediately see the difference between erecting a mannequin of the late Sean Taylor in front of the stadium’s gift shop, as the Commanders did under Snyder, and commissioning a statue to immortalize the Hogs, the beloved offensive line of the 1980s and early ’90s.

“When you own a business that is as impactful as a sport franchise — that brings a mother and father together, a husband and wife, grandparents, Blacks and Whites, Hispanics, you name it — you’re supposed to be a good steward over that,” Arrington said.

Petersen keeps playing the turnaround scenario in his mind: A sale, a name change, and “they need to figure out how to talk about their history,” he stated. “They need to show their pride in what the team accomplished for 80 years. Okay, they changed their brand — people can live with that, but don’t ignore what the team meant to this community.”