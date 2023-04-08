Undefeated Rays post another big win behind Isaac Paredes’ grand slam for an MLB start not seen since 1884

The Tampa Bay Rays received once more on Friday evening, defeating the Oakland Athletics, 9-5, (field rating) to strengthen to 7-0. Major League Baseball’s simplest undefeated group has received every in their seven contests by means of a minimum of 4 runs — that’s the most since the 1884 St. Louis Maroons reeled off 13 consecutive four-plus run wins to start the season. Those Maroons ended up with a 94-19 document at the yr.

Believe it or not, the Rays trailed for a couple of mins on Friday. They fell behind 1-0 within the most sensible of the second one inning ahead of storming again within the backside part of the body. Isaac Paredes hit a grand slam that served because the exclamation level on a six-run rally. The Rays prolonged their benefit to 8-2 within the 3rd, and that lead proved to be greater than sufficient to carry the remainder of the best way.

As we famous previous this week, listed below are the longest streaks to start a season in American League historical past:

The Rays are the twenty eighth group to start their season with a 7-0 mark. Of the ones 27 prior golf equipment, 15 advanced to 8-0; 12 to 9-0; and 6 to 10-0. Will the Rays sign up for any of the ones golf equipment? They would appear well-positioned to take Saturday’s contest, when Jeffrey Springs takes on Shintaro Fujinami. Springs struck out 12 batters over six no-hit innings in his seasons debut; Fujinami, making his big-league debut, surrendered 8 runs in fewer than 3 innings.