Umpire hospitalized after being hit in head by relay throw

Umpire Larry Vanover is being evaluated for a concussion and different accidents at a medical institution after being struck in the head with a relay throw all the way through Wednesday’s sport between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians

- Advertisement -

CLEVELAND — Umpire Larry Vanover is being evaluated for a concussion and different accidents at a medical institution after being struck in the head with a relay throw all the way through Wednesday’s sport between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

The 67-year-old Vanover used to be knocked down by the throw from Guardians All-Star 2nd baseman Andrés Giménez, who wheeled and fired towards the plate and hit Vanover, situated at the infield grass between 2nd and the mound, at the left aspect of his head.

Major League Baseball stated Vanover stated is being checked for a head damage “and other potential medical issues. The timeline on his return is to be determined.”

- Advertisement -

Plate umpire Chris Guccione told a pool reporter Vanover had “a pretty good-sized knot” on his head. He’s been taken to Cleveland Clinic.

“They’re going to do a concussion test and it sounded like he was coherent and that he knew kind of what was going on,” Guccione said. “But he did have that glazed glance on him. He’s going to be on the medical institution for the remainder of the evening perhaps.

“That was scary. Very hard to focus after that after you see a colleague get hit. But they gave me updates, and I was like, ‘All right. He’s good. He’s in safe hands.’ So, we moved on.”

- Advertisement -

Vanover, who had ejected Yankees manager Aaron Boone in the first inning following a controversial play, was knocked off his feet by the throw. His hat flew from his head as he tumbled to the turf.

Giménez was visibly upset and many in the matiness crowd of 23,164 at Progressive Field gasped when Vanover was hit.

Vanover got to his feet without assistance and was checked by Cleveland’s trainer before being escorted off the field. Vanover has 29 years of major league umpiring experience.

The game continued with a three-ump crew.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports