Ukrainian drones strike Crimea oil depot: Russian official







On Saturday, an enormous hearth broke out at an oil depot in Crimea after being hit by way of two drones from Ukraine, in keeping with a Russia-appointed official. This is the newest in a string of assaults at the annexed peninsula within the lead as much as an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive towards Russia. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Sevastopol who was once put in by way of Moscow, posted footage and movies of the blaze on his Telegram channel, explaining that the fireplace was once assigned the very best rating for its stage of complexity to extinguish, however that the blaze have been contained. The oil depot was once attacked by way of “two enemy drones,” in keeping with Razvozhayev, ensuing within the burning down of 4 of the oil tanks. Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed governor of Crimea, said that yet one more drone was once deactivated thru using radio-electronic approach and a 3rd was once shot down over Crimea. Most of the arena considers Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 to be unlawful, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced this week that his nation could be looking for to reclaim the peninsula within the upcoming counteroffensive.

The incident got here an afternoon after Russia fired greater than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine, killing a minimum of 23 other people. The majority of sufferers died when two missiles struck an condominium development in Central Ukraine’s town of Uman. Five youngsters had been a number of the lifeless, and the Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko introduced that 22 out of 23 our bodies had been recognized. One lady remains to be lacking. Russian forces introduced extra drones at Ukraine in a single day, with the Ukrainian Air Force Command reporting that two Iranian-made self-exploding Shahed drones had been intercepted and a reconnaissance drone was once shot down on Saturday morning.

The oil depot hearth on the harbor of Sevastopol didn’t purpose any casualties and won’t impact gasoline provides, in keeping with Razvozhayev, who reported that town has been beneath common drone assault makes an attempt, particularly in fresh weeks. Prior to this, the Russian army destroyed a Ukrainian sea drone that tried to assault the harbor and every other one who led to minor injury to a number of condominium constructions. Ukraine’s army intelligence spokesperson, Andriy Yusov, said that the oil depot hearth was once “God’s punishment” for “the murdered civilians in Uman, including five children.” Yusov additionally claimed that greater than ten tanks containing oil merchandise for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet had been destroyed in Sevastopol, however didn’t particularly recognize Ukraine’s accountability for the drone assault. On Saturday, Ukrainian forces additionally shelled town of Nova Kakhovka, reducing off energy to town, whilst the Russian-occupied a part of southern Ukraine’s Kherson province got here beneath hearth, leading to one demise and one harm. Kyiv has now not brazenly claimed accountability for earlier assaults on Crimea however has emphasised that the rustic has the appropriate to strike any goal according to Russian aggression.