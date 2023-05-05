Ukrainian delegate punches Russian rep who grabbed flag amid tense talks in Turkey over grain deal

United Nations – A bodily brawl between delegates from Ukraine and Russia erupted at a gathering on Black Sea cooperation in Ankara, Turkey on Thursday. Footage of the incident used to be posted on Facebook by way of the Ukrainian delegate concerned in the scuffle, Oleksandr Marikovski.

The incident happened when the Russian delegate’s secretary, Valery Stavitskiy, grabbed a Ukraine flag being held up for {a photograph}. Marikovski punched and slapped Stavitskiy whilst making an attempt to retrieve the flag.

Лапи геть від нашого прапора, лапи геть від України, російська паскуда! PABSEC Posted by Oleksandr Marikovski on Thursday, May 4, 2023 - Advertisement -

The delegate from Russia’s U.N. first Deputy Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy mentioned that the assembly the place the struggle broke out used to be no longer the similar because the talks between Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations in Istanbul, Turkey. The talks aimed to avoid wasting the grain deal, which is up for renewal on May 18.

CBS News reported that the video used to be authenticated by way of Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.N. Sergiy Kyslytsya, who additionally puzzled whether or not any country would tolerate the removing in their flag. Russia’s news company TASS reported {that a} consul and a health care provider attended to Stavitskiy after the incident.

Top United Nations business consultant Rebeca Grynspan arrived in Moscow to deal with Russia’s lawsuits in regards to the Black Sea Grain Initiative. U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has proposed a selection and development of the grain deal to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, however no reaction has been won.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, contributors of Ukraine’s parliament tried to hold a Ukrainian flag at their desk, which Turkey’s parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop got rid of and condemned the Ukrainian delegates’ “provocative and physically offensive actions.”