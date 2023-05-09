Ukraine intercepts Russia’s latest missile barrage, putting a damper on Putin’s “Victory Day” parade

Kyiv — Russia attacked Ukraine’s capital town once more in a single day, with loud explosions waking up the town’s citizens round 5:30 a.m. native time on Tuesday. A barrage of 15 Russian cruise missiles took purpose on the capital, however each unmarried one in every of them used to be shot down by means of Ukraine’s air defenses, in keeping with the rustic’s army.

The interception of but every other assault on Kyiv used to be prone to put a additional damper on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “Victory Day” parade in Moscow. The annual flexing of army muscle on Moscow’s Red Square, which commemorates the then-Soviet Union’s function in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II, took on added importance this yr as Russia persisted its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

In his Victory Day speech, Putin claimed it used to be now Russia beneath assault from the West, claiming that “a real war has once again been unleashed against our motherland.”

After days of his rockets and explosive drones being shot down over Kyiv and different Ukrainian towns — with the atypical one slipping during the web to assert extra civilian lives — Putin vowed to “protect” the folk of Ukraine’s jap Donbas area, a lot of which his forces have occupied, and to “ensure our own security.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) attends a ceremonial infantrymen’ parade all through the 78th anniversary of Victory Day in Red Square, Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2023. - Advertisement - Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty



“The future of our people depends on you,” the Russian chief mentioned, addressing troops preventing in what he has stubbornly persisted to confer with as a “special military operation.”

Surveying rows of younger males who have not but been despatched to the slaughter on the battlefields of Ukraine, Putin’s happy expression belied the bleak truth of his struggle on Ukraine.

While his forces did roll cruise missiles and different large guns thru Red Square as they do once a year for Victory Day, it used to be a smaller show than in earlier years, as a vital quantity of Russia’s firepower is deployed additional west, in and round Ukraine.

This image taken early on the morning of May 9, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine, presentations a puff of smoke after Ukrainian air defenses shot down a missile introduced by means of Russia. SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty



But Moscow’s latest try to rain missiles down throughout Ukraine in a single day once more fell quick. Ukraine’s air pressure mentioned 23 of the 25 cruise missiles fired by means of Russia had been intercepted, the vast majority of them as soon as once more aimed on the capital itself.

It got here a day after a swarm of dozens of explosive drones stuffed the night time sky. Those, too, had been shot down, however the falling particles broken constructions and wounded a few other people on the bottom in Kyiv.

People practice harm after an in a single day assault by means of Russian Iranian-made explosive drones in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 8, 2023. Oleksii Chumachenko/Anadolu Agency/Getty



It used to be greatest drone assault since Putin introduced his full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian officers mentioned, and the 5th time Russia had attempted to assault the capital this month by myself.

In every other blow to Putin’s attack, CBS News has realized that the Patriot missile protection gadget equipped by means of the U.S. effectively downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv a couple days in the past, intercepting one in every of Russia’s maximum complex guns for the primary time.