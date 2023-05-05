Ukraine delegate hits Russian at Black Sea summit in Turkey

Ukrainian and Russian delegates have needed to be separated after a scuffle all the way through a gathering of Black Sea nations in the Turkish capital Ankara

Oleksandr Marikovski, a Ukrainian member of parliament, landed a number of blows to the top of a Russian reputable after his Ukrainian flag used to be ripped from his arms all the way through a summit at the Turkish parliament construction on Thursday.

A video posted on Marikovski’s Facebook web page presentations him waving the flag in the back of Russian delegate Ola Timofeeva as she information a video on her telephone. A person approaches, grabs the flag and is chased via Marikovski.

During a temporary altercation in parliament’s hallway, Marikovski grabs the flag again, pushing the person in the face. Others separate the boys and plead “please, no fighting.” Marikovski replies: “It’s our flag. We’re going to fight for this flag.”

In a caption to his Facebook video, Marikovski wrote: “Paws off our flag, paws off Ukraine, Russian filth!”

The outburst took place at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, a grouping of 13 nations. It got here an afternoon prior to officers from Russia, Ukraine and Turkey have been scheduled to satisfy in Istanbul to talk about extending the deal for exporting grain and fertilizer via Black Sea ports, which is because of expire on May 18.

The deal, which used to be first agreed final July, has allowed shipment ships to move hundreds of thousands of lots of meals for export safely in the course of the Black Sea, in spite of the conflict in Ukraine.

Thursday’s summit used to be previous disturbed when Ukrainian delegates interrupted a speech to the meeting via Timofeeva, waving Ukraine’s yellow and blue flag via her aspect as she spoke.

Mustafa Sentop, the Turkish parliamentary speaker, condemned the “provocative and physically offensive actions of some members of the Ukrainian parliamentary delegation” in a Twitter post.

He added: “I condemn this behavior that disrupts the environment of peace Turkey is trying to achieve.”