Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam near Kherson, warns of widespread flooding

Ukrainian infantrymen hearth on the Russian air goal at the frontline near Bakhmut, within the Donetsk area, Ukraine, Monday, June 5, 2023. (Iryna Rybakova by means of AP)

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam in an element of southern Ukraine they keep watch over, alerting citizens additional alongside the Dnipro River to evacuate and caution of flooding downstream.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry referred to as for citizens of 10 villages at the river’s proper financial institution and portions of the town of Kherson to collect crucial paperwork and pets, flip off home equipment and depart, whilst cautioning in opposition to conceivable disinformation.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the top of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, stated in a video posted to Telegram in a while ahead of 7 a.m. that “the Russian army has committed yet another act of terror,” and warned that water will achieve “critical levels” inside 5 hours.