UK police: Suspect arrested after man set alight near mosque

LONDON — Detectives in England are investigating an assault through which a man was once set on hearth as he walked house from a mosque, police mentioned Tuesday. A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of tried homicide.

The West Midlands Police drive mentioned the sufferer was once strolling house within the central town of Birmingham on Monday when he was once approached through a man who sprayed him with an unknown substance, “and then his jacket was set alight, causing burns to his face.”

The sufferer is hospitalized with severe however now not life-threatening accidents, police mentioned.

Chief Superintendent Richard North mentioned police have been “keeping an open mind to the motive of the attacker” and {that a} counterterrorism police unit with “specialist capabilities” was once supporting the investigation.

“This is a in point of fact severe incident, as I’ve mentioned, and we’re the use of all of the assets which might be to be had to us right now, and that does come with the Counter-Terrorism Unit,” North said.

North said police were working to establish whether there is a link to a similar incident in London. The Metropolitan Police force has said that an 82-year-old man was set alight as he left the West London Islamic Center on Feb. 27.

Police aren’t these days treating the London incident as terror-related.