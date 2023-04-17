UIW student found dead with injuries to the back of his head after crash on I-35 in Selma

SELMA, Texas — Authorities are investigating after a UIW nursing student used to be found dead with injuries to the back of his head after a crash on I-35.

Police in Selma showed that round 11:45 p.m. on Saturday night time, officials have been despatched to the 15400 block of I-35 North for a document of a single-vehicle twist of fate. Officers found a 22-year-old guy unresponsive in the motive force’s seat, and medics arrived and made up our minds he used to be deceased.

“Witnesses described the victim’s vehicle as swerving and almost striking another vehicle,” police mentioned. “The victim’s car then struck the inside median and came to a stop.”

Police known the sufferer as Joseph Banales. UIW showed that Banales used to be a senior nursing student who used to be additionally in the ROTC program.

The sufferer’s circle of relatives mentioned Banales used to be heading house from an army ball when he used to be concerned in what the circle of relatives suspects to be a highway rage incident with some other motive force.

“As he was going to exit the highway near the Selma exit, he may have cut off a car that proceeded to start driving erratically around him,” mentioned Tom Eckel, the fiancé of the sufferer’s mom.

Eckel mentioned Banales used to be on the telephone with his female friend at the time. She additionally attended the army ball however used to be dropped off at house prior to the incident. Over the telephone, she heard some other automobile’s engine revving after which a noisy noise. Then the name dropped.

“That’s when we think he may have been shot,” mentioned Eckel.

The circle of relatives remains to be ready on affirmation on how Banales died from the clinical examiner. They also are searching for extra information from Selma police.

“We hope to get answers as any parent wants about what happened to their child,” Eckel mentioned.

What they circle of relatives is discovering convenience in is the recollections of Banales, who used to be a dual and one of six siblings. His godmother Lisa Amato spoke proudly of him and mentioned he comes from a protracted line of army provider.

He used to be additionally sturdy in his religion.

“He was every parents dream from the day he was born until the day he died,” mentioned Amato.

She mentioned Banales used to be finding out to grow to be an Army nurse similar to his folks. Instead, the circle of relatives is now making plans his funeral as they wait for extra solutions over what came about.

“We’re just trying to go minute by minute, hour by hour and day by day as we can,” mentioned Eckel.

Authorities are investigating. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is carrying out an post-mortem.

