LONDON — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed one of the vital international’s most harsh anti-LGBTQ expenses into law on Monday.

The Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023, which used to be offered in Uganda’s Parliament in March, requires the loss of life penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which is outlined as instances of same-sex members of the family involving people who find themselves HIV sure in addition to with minors and different classes of prone folks. Meanwhile, any individual who engages in homosexual intercourse may face lifestyles imprisonment if convicted, whilst any individual stuck seeking to have same-sex members of the family may withstand 10 years in jail.

Ugandan Parliament Speaker Anita Annet Among used to be the primary to announce on Twitter that the president had signed the bill into law.

“I thank His Excellency, the president, for his steadfast action in the interest of Uganda,” Among tweeted. “With a lot of humility, I thank my colleagues the Members of Parliament for withstanding all the pressure from bullies and doomsday conspiracy theorists in the interest of our country.”

