Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Date, Review, Price, Allotment, Analysis 2023

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Details: Udayshivakumar Infra IPO date is mounted, the IPO is to hit the marketplace on March 20 and can shut on March 23. USK Infra IPO to boost round ₹60 crores by way of IPO that incorporates recent factor of ₹60 crores and be offering on the market as much as ₹- crores of ₹10 each and every. The retail quota is -%, QIB is -%, and HNI is -%.
USK Infra Limited is doing industry in building. The corporate used to be included in 1995 and promoted the forexecution of infrastructure tasks. The corporate does contract roads paintings that incorporates State Highways, District Roads, Smart Roads beneath Municipal Corporations, Smart Roads beneath PM’s Smart City Mission tasks, National Highways, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and Local Area Roads in quite a lot of Taluka Places, and so on.
Udayshivakumar Infra is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 corporate. The corporate operates within the Karnataka state. As of 31 August 2022, the corporate had carried out over 30 quite a lot of tasks in and across the State of Karnataka at the side of the erstwhile partnership company, M/s. Udayshivakumar. Currently, the entity is operating on 25 ongoing tasks.
Objects of the Issue
- Funding incremental operating capital necessities of our Company.
- General company functions.
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Review (Apply or Not)
Brokerage Firm IPO Review
- Capital Market: To be up to date quickly
- Religare Broking: To be up to date quickly
- Hem Securities: To be up to date quickly
- Arihant Capital: To be up to date quickly
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Date & Price Band Details
|IPO Open:
|March 20, 2023
|IPO Close:
|March 23, 2023
|IPO Size:
|Approx ₹60 Crores
|Fresh Issue:
|Approx ₹60 Crores
|Face Value:
|₹10 Per Equity Share
|IPO Price Band:
|₹[.] to ₹[.] Per Share
|IPO Listing on:
|BSE & NSE
|Retail Quota:
|-%
|QIB Quota:
|-%
|NII Quota:
|-%
|Discount:
|N/A
|DRHP Draft Prospectus:
|Click Here
|RHP Draft Prospectus:
|Click Here
|Anchor Investors List:
|Click Here
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Market Lot
The Udayshivakumar Infra IPO minimal marketplace lot is [.] stocks with ₹[.] software quantity. The retail buyers can practice up-to 13 rather a lot with [.] stocks or ₹[.] quantity.
|Application
|Lot Size
|Shares
|Amount
|Retail Minimum
|1
|–
|₹-
|Retail Maximum
|13
|–
|₹-
|S-HNI Minimum
|14
|–
|₹-
|B-HNI Minimum
|68
|–
|₹-
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Allotment & Listing Dates
The Udayshivakumar Infra IPO date is March 20 and the shut date is March 23. The Udayshivakumar Infra IPO allotment will likely be finalized on March 2023 and the IPO list on March 2023.
|Price Band Announcement:
|March 2023
|Anchor Investors Allotment:
|March 2023
|IPO Open Date:
|March 20, 2023
|IPO Close Date:
|March 23, 2023
|Basis of Allotment:
|March 2023
|Refunds:
|March 2023
|Credit to Demat Account:
|March 2023
|IPO Listing Date:
|March 2023
You can take a look at IPO subscription standing and IPO allotment standing on their respective pages.
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Form
How to use for the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO? You can practice for Udayshivakumar Infra IPO by way of ASBA to be had for your checking account. Just pass to the net financial institution login and practice by way of your checking account by way of deciding on the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO within the Invest phase. The different choice is you’ll be able to practice for Udayshivakumar Infra IPO by way of IPO paperwork downloaded by way of NSE and BSE. Check out the Udayshivakumar Infra paperwork – Click BSE Forms & NSE Forms clean IPO paperwork obtain, fill, and publish for your financial institution or along with your dealer.
Udayshivakumar Infra Company Financial Report
|₹ in Crores
|Year
|Revenue
|Expense
|PAT
|2020
|₹194
|₹180
|₹10.49
|2021
|₹210
|₹198
|₹9.32
|2022
|₹186
|₹170
|₹12.15
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Valuation – FY2022
Check Udayshivakumar Infra IPO valuations element like Earning Per Share (EPS), Price/Earning P/E Ratio, Return on Net Worth (RoNW), and Net Asset Value (NAV) main points.
|Earning Per Share (EPS):
|₹3.33 in keeping with Equity Share
|Price/Earning P/E Ratio:
|N/A
|Return on Net Worth (RoNW):
|17.78%
|Net Asset Value (NAV):
|₹18.72 in keeping with Equity Share
Peer Group
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Registrar
MAS Services Limited
Phone: (011) 2610 4142
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.masserv.com
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Allotment Status Check
Check Udayshivakumar Infra IPO allotment standing on Mas Services site allotment URL. Click Here
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Lead Managers
- Saffron Capital Advisors Private Limited
Company Address
Udayshivakumar Infra Limited
1924A/196, Banashankari Badavane,
Near NH-4 Bypass,
Davangere – 577 005
Phone: +91 819 229 7009
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.uskinfra.com/
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO FAQs
What is Udayshivakumar Infra IPO?
When Udayshivakumar Infra IPO will open?
What is Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Investors Portion?
How to Apply the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO?
How to Apply the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO via Zerodha?
How to Apply the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO via Upstox?
How to Apply the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO via Paytm Money?
What is Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Size?
What is Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Price Band?
What is Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Minimum and Maximum Lot Size?
What is the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Allotment Date?
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO allotment date is March 2023.
What is the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Listing Date?
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO list date is March 2023. The IPO is to listing on BSE and NSE.
Note: The Udayshivakumar Infra IPO value band and date aren’t formally introduced but. The IPO gray marketplace top class (Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Premium) will likely be added to the IPO gray marketplace web page as it’ll get started).
– Source : IPOWATCH