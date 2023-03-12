Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Date, Review, Price, Allotment, Analysis 2023

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Details: Udayshivakumar Infra IPO date is mounted, the IPO is to hit the marketplace on March 20 and can shut on March 23. USK Infra IPO to boost round ₹60 crores by way of IPO that incorporates recent factor of ₹60 crores and be offering on the market as much as ₹- crores of ₹10 each and every. The retail quota is -%, QIB is -%, and HNI is -%.

USK Infra Limited is doing industry in building. The corporate used to be included in 1995 and promoted the forexecution of infrastructure tasks. The corporate does contract roads paintings that incorporates State Highways, District Roads, Smart Roads beneath Municipal Corporations, Smart Roads beneath PM’s Smart City Mission tasks, National Highways, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and Local Area Roads in quite a lot of Taluka Places, and so on.

Udayshivakumar Infra is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 corporate. The corporate operates within the Karnataka state. As of 31 August 2022, the corporate had carried out over 30 quite a lot of tasks in and across the State of Karnataka at the side of the erstwhile partnership company, M/s. Udayshivakumar. Currently, the entity is operating on 25 ongoing tasks.

Objects of the Issue

Funding incremental operating capital necessities of our Company.

General company functions.

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Review (Apply or Not)

Brokerage Firm IPO Review

Capital Market: To be up to date quickly

Religare Broking: To be up to date quickly

Hem Securities: To be up to date quickly

Arihant Capital: To be up to date quickly

IPO Open: March 20, 2023 IPO Close: March 23, 2023 IPO Size: Approx ₹60 Crores Fresh Issue: Approx ₹60 Crores Face Value: ₹10 Per Equity Share IPO Price Band: ₹[.] to ₹[.] Per Share IPO Listing on: BSE & NSE Retail Quota: -% QIB Quota: -% NII Quota: -% Discount: N/A DRHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here RHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here Anchor Investors List: Click Here

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Market Lot

- Advertisement -

The Udayshivakumar Infra IPO minimal marketplace lot is [.] stocks with ₹[.] software quantity. The retail buyers can practice up-to 13 rather a lot with [.] stocks or ₹[.] quantity.

Application Lot Size Shares Amount Retail Minimum 1 – ₹- Retail Maximum 13 – ₹- S-HNI Minimum 14 – ₹- B-HNI Minimum 68 – ₹-

The Udayshivakumar Infra IPO date is March 20 and the shut date is March 23. The Udayshivakumar Infra IPO allotment will likely be finalized on March 2023 and the IPO list on March 2023.

Price Band Announcement: March 2023 Anchor Investors Allotment: March 2023 IPO Open Date: March 20, 2023 IPO Close Date: March 23, 2023 Basis of Allotment: March 2023 Refunds: March 2023 Credit to Demat Account: March 2023 IPO Listing Date: March 2023

You can take a look at IPO subscription standing and IPO allotment standing on their respective pages.

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Form

- Advertisement -

How to use for the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO? You can practice for Udayshivakumar Infra IPO by way of ASBA to be had for your checking account. Just pass to the net financial institution login and practice by way of your checking account by way of deciding on the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO within the Invest phase. The different choice is you’ll be able to practice for Udayshivakumar Infra IPO by way of IPO paperwork downloaded by way of NSE and BSE. Check out the Udayshivakumar Infra paperwork – Click BSE Forms & NSE Forms clean IPO paperwork obtain, fill, and publish for your financial institution or along with your dealer.

Udayshivakumar Infra Company Financial Report

₹ in Crores Year Revenue Expense PAT 2020 ₹194 ₹180 ₹10.49 2021 ₹210 ₹198 ₹9.32 2022 ₹186 ₹170 ₹12.15

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Valuation – FY2022

Check Udayshivakumar Infra IPO valuations element like Earning Per Share (EPS), Price/Earning P/E Ratio, Return on Net Worth (RoNW), and Net Asset Value (NAV) main points.

Earning Per Share (EPS): ₹3.33 in keeping with Equity Share Price/Earning P/E Ratio: N/A Return on Net Worth (RoNW): 17.78% Net Asset Value (NAV): ₹18.72 in keeping with Equity Share

Peer Group

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Registrar

- Advertisement -

MAS Services Limited

Phone: (011) 2610 4142

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.masserv.com

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Allotment Status Check

Check Udayshivakumar Infra IPO allotment standing on Mas Services site allotment URL. Click Here

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Lead Managers

Saffron Capital Advisors Private Limited

Company Address

Udayshivakumar Infra Limited

1924A/196, Banashankari Badavane,

Near NH-4 Bypass,

Davangere – 577 005

Phone: +91 819 229 7009

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.uskinfra.com/

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO FAQs

What is Udayshivakumar Infra IPO? Udayshivakumar Infra IPO is a main-board IPO. They are going to lift ₹60 Crores by way of IPO. The factor is priced at ₹[.] to ₹[.] pr fairness percentage. The IPO is to be indexed on BSE & NSE. When Udayshivakumar Infra IPO will open? The IPO is to open on March 20, 2023 for QIB, NII, and Retail Investors. What is Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Investors Portion? The buyers’ portion for QIB is -%, NII is -%, and Retail is -%. How to Apply the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO? You can practice for Udayshivakumar Infra IPO by way of ASBA on-line by way of your checking account. You too can practice for ASBA on-line by way of UPI via your inventory agents. You too can practice by way of your inventory agents by way of filling up the offline shape. How to Apply the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO via Zerodha? Log in to Console in Zerodha Website or in Application. Go to Portfolio and Click on IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Udayshivakumar Infra”. Click on Bid Button. Enter your UPI ID, Quantity, and Price. Submit IPO Application Form. Now pass on your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve the mandate. Open Demat Account with Zerodha How to Apply the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO via Upstox? Log in to the Upstox Application along with your credentials. Select the IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Udayshivakumar Infra”. Click on Bid Button. Confirm your Application. Now pass on your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve the mandate. Open Demat Account with Upstox How to Apply the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO via Paytm Money? Log in to Paytm Money Application along with your credentials. Select the IPO. You will see the IPO Name “Udayshivakumar Infra”. Click on Bid Button. Confirm your Application. Now pass on your UPI App on Net Banking or BHIM App to Approve the mandate. Open Demat Account with Paytm Money What is Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Size? Udayshivakumar Infra IPO dimension is ₹60 crores. What is Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Price Band? Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Price Band is ₹[.] to ₹[.]. What is Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Minimum and Maximum Lot Size? The minimal bid is [.] Shares with ₹[.] quantity whilst the utmost bid is [.] stocks with ₹[.]. What is the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Allotment Date? Udayshivakumar Infra IPO allotment date is March 2023.

What is the Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Listing Date? Udayshivakumar Infra IPO list date is March 2023. The IPO is to listing on BSE and NSE.

Note: The Udayshivakumar Infra IPO value band and date aren’t formally introduced but. The IPO gray marketplace top class (Udayshivakumar Infra IPO Premium) will likely be added to the IPO gray marketplace web page as it’ll get started).

Follow for the Upcoming IPO news and their evaluations, additionally stay following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our newest movies, subscribe to our YouTube channel.