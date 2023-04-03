UConn vs. San Diego State live stream, prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, how to watch NCAA Tournament online

Sixty-six NCAA Tournament video games had been performed over the previous couple of weeks because the bracket has opened up. Only one sport now stands between us and a champion.

No. 4 seed UConn and No. 5 seed San Diego State will meet Monday within the season finale with the nationwide identify at the line. UConn advances into the identify sport for the 5th time at school historical past and primary since 2014 after drubbing Miami within the Final Four a lot love it has accomplished the remainder of this postseason, with all 5 of its NCAA Tournament wins coming through 13 or extra issues. San Diego State has fought teeth and nail to achieve this spot, making its first identify sport look after profitable each and every of its closing two video games through a blended two issues.

One factor we all know needless to say is that Monday will probably be stuffed with pressure and drama as we crown this yr’s faculty basketball champion. The matchup figures to be a just right one, too, with SDSU armed with an elite protection and dimension to probably mitigate the benefit UConn has had right through its dominant run. So buckle up, sit down again, and get ready for the overall flip of this journey with all of the viewing information you want to know beneath.

Watch UConn vs. San Diego State in Final Four

Date: Monday, April 3 | Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium — Houston

TV: CBS | Live flow: March Madness Live

UConn vs. San Diego State: What to know

A championship on Monday for UConn could be a becoming means to crown a crew that to this point has performed worthy sufficient to be a champion. The Huskies are the 5th crew in match historical past to win no less than 5 video games through 13 or extra issues, and if historical past is any indication — 3 of the former 4 went on to win the nationwide identify — UConn is in just right form coming into Monday evening.

San Diego State and its upperclassmen-heavy roster have no longer complex to this level within the bracket in just about as convincing model, however the Aztecs proceed to in finding tactics to win shut video games. They survived a two-possession sport in Round 1, outlasted No. 1 general seed Alabama within the Sweet 16 through seven issues and beat Creighton and FAU in consecutive video games through a unmarried level to achieve the season finale.

UConn vs. San Diego State prediction

Odds by way of Caesars Sportsbook

No crew right through this yr’s NCAA Tournament has been in a position to contact UConn, and if I’m throwing down some cheddar on a possible result Monday, I’m having a bet that pattern continues. The Huskies have received each and every in their 5 video games through 13 or extra issues en course to the identify sport, placing them in rarefied air because the 5th crew to win through no less than that enormous a margin in 5 wins. SDSU has a viable protection that would give UConn hassle and its dimension suits up smartly with the Huskies’ entrance line, however the inside-out stability and intensity of this Dan Hurley-coached membership is drubbing groups — and SDSU could also be subsequent. Pick: UConn -7.5