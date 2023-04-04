UConn beats San Diego State in national championship game

The UConn Huskies ruled the game from starting to finish to assert every other national name.

HOUSTON — UConn crowned off one of the crucial spectacular March Madness runs in historical past Monday night time, clamping down early and breaking it open overdue to bring home its fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.

- Advertisement - Adama Sanogo had 17 issues and 10 rebounds and Tristen Newton additionally had a double-double with 19 issues and 10 forums for the Huskies (31-8), who become the 5th staff because the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament video games by means of double-digits on how you can a championship.

They received the six video games by means of a median of a fair 20 issues, just a fraction not up to what North Carolina did in sweeping to the name in 2009.

UConn constructed a 16-point lead overdue in the primary part, handiest to peer the Aztecs (32-7) trim the result in 5 with 5:19 left. But Jordan Hawkins (16 issues) replied with a three to cause a 9-0 run and the one drama left was once whether or not UConn would duvet the 7 1/2-point unfold and move six for 6 with double-digit wins.

THE HUSKIES WIN CHAMPIONSHIP NUMBER 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/mgl0hHyJh2 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

- Advertisement - Keshad Johnson had 14 issues for San Diego State, which got here up one win shy in this, its first shuttle to the Final Four.

UConn set the degree for this one over an 11:07 stretch in the primary part right through which the Aztecs didn’t make a unmarried basket. Unable to shoot over or move round this tall, lengthy UConn staff, they ignored 14 instantly photographs from the ground.

36-24 is your halftime rating.

Not the whole lot went proper for UConn. But little or no went proper for San Diego State. — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) April 4, 2023

They went from main by means of 4 to trailing by means of 11, and after they weren’t getting photographs blocked (Alex Karaban had 3 and Sanogo had one) or altered at the within, they have been arising quick — a telltale signal of a staff that was once out of hops after that draining 72-71 buzzer-beater win over Florida Atlantic two nights previous.

- Advertisement - UConn fan Bill Murray was once one of the crucial few celebrities readily available to look at the Huskies make it 5 for 5 in name video games in one of the crucial sudden Final Fours in historical past. This one marked the final that Jim Nantz would name after 37 years at the back of the mic.

He’s had numerous UConn tales to inform, even though this unquestionably wasn’t essentially the most dramatic.

THE UCONN HUSKIES ARE YOUR 2023 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 🏆@UConnMBB #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/b9jUkbkNM2 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

Even with that temporary bout of uncertainty halfway via the second one part, UConn by no means in point of fact let the Aztecs, who overcame a 14-point deficit in the semifinal, get started eager about any longer last-second dramatics.

This was once a staff constructed strictly for 2023 — replenished by means of trainer Dan Hurley, who went to the switch portal to search out extra outdoor capturing after back-to-back first-round exits in the match.

And but, there was once one thing decidedly old-school about the best way the Huskies took care of commercial in the early going.

More than 72,000 other folks at this night’s championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston @KHOU @MarchMadnessMBB pic.twitter.com/03swzQKuCb — Nicole Jones (@NicoleJonesTV) April 4, 2023

They didn’t even assume a lot about 3-point capturing originally, as a substitute, skip passing into Sanogo at the post and dressed in down SDSU whilst construction the early lead.

The Aztecs have been too just right a staff to cave and an over-pursuing protection is what brought on the overdue run to inside 5. A staff constructed on protection handiest shot 32% from the ground.

And after its overdue run, they began getting burned and Hurley and Co. have been hugging it out at the bench earlier than the buzzer.

UConn’s newest coronation makes Hurley the 3rd trainer to carry a trophy house to Storrs, Connecticut. He joins Jim Calhoun (1999, 2004, 2001) and Kevin Ollie (2014).

Highlights

SDSU fought again in the second one part.

UConn saved the drive on in the second one part.

San Diego State looking to lower into the lead.

UConn managed lots of the first part, construction a double-digital lead. They’re up by means of 12 on the part.

The Aztecs path by means of 12 going into halftime of the #NationalChampionship#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/4yE98teHc3 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

San Diego State began scorching, however UConn battled again to take the lead as we manner the halfway level of the primary part.

It’s been a handy guide a rough get started offensively for each groups 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/09CjV4uOau — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

The Huskies have settled in defensively and brought the lead because of an 8-0 run 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/iygCHEPy6N — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

NASA astronaut and previous faculty monitor and box athlete Tracy Dyson sang the national anthem earlier than tipoff.

NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson plays the National Anthem 👏#MarchMadness #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/g6eEpAZGz4 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

It’ll be Jim Nantz’s final Final Four.

One final time at the Final Four mic. pic.twitter.com/kvQrhXnkQ3 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) April 4, 2023