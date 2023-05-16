UCF coach Gus Malzahn ready to lead ‘championship program’ into Big 12, usher in new era for Knights





UCF coach Gus Malzahn is assured in his staff’s talent to be triumphant in the Big 12 convention, which the Knights sign up for on July 1 along BYU, Houston, and Cincinnati. Speaking on the Knight Nation’s Big 12 Celebration tournament, Malzahn emphasised his program’s championship aspirations and dedication to bringing the staff’s ideal effort each and every week. He said that the transfer to the Big 12 was once now not fully sudden, given contemporary convention realignment news. However, Malzahn praised UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir for successfully navigating the method and securing the Knights’ spot in the convention.

UCF’s transition to the Big 12 is aided through the versatility of these days’s faculty soccer panorama, specifically in phrases of participant transfers. Malzahn has taken benefit of this through recruiting closely from the switch portal, including 8 gamers with Power Five enjoy to the roster. Furthermore, UCF’s fast moving offensive taste is well-suited to the Big 12, which is historically identified for its dynamic offensive play. The Knights completed with the AAC’s second-best offense in 2022, and Malzahn is assured that his staff can proceed scoring issues with quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, a former Ole Miss starter who accounted for 25 touchdowns closing season.

UCF’s standing as a significant program in a first-rate location, mixed with its contemporary good fortune and Malzahn’s training experience, has the Knights poised to be triumphant in the Big 12. With Malzahn main the way in which, UCF hopes to determine itself as a championship contender in its new convention.



