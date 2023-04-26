Uber Eats driver killed during delivery remembered as “the most perfect man”

The the town of Holiday, Florida is mourning the lack of Randall Cooke, who used to be murdered closing week whilst handing over meals for Uber Eats. Cooke used to be a devoted husband, fun-loving dad, and lover of song. His stepdaughter, Melany Dzoba, describes him as “the most perfect man” who used to be at all times looking to have enjoyable and laughter.

The killing used to be believed to be random and has been described by way of the Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco as “horrific” and “demonic”. The suspect, Oscar Solis, has been charged with prison homicide. The sheriff mentioned that Solis pulled Cooke into the home, making an attempt to rob him, and that frame portions had been later present in trash luggage taken out by way of Solis. Detectives discovered that Solis used to be affiliated with the MS-13 gang in Indiana and used to be on parole following a four-year sentence for attack and housebreaking.

Dzoba is discovering it tricky to appreciate the unexpected lack of her stepdad, however holds fond recollections of him. Cooke used to be a skilled graphic dressmaker by way of business and a cheerful guy who by no means had a foul phrase to mention about someone. Despite the battle, he drove for Uber Eats to herald more cash. To help his widow, a GoFundMe web page has been created for Cooke’s funeral bills.

Dzoba holds onto a voicemail on her telephone from Cooke telling her how a lot he liked her and used to be there for her. She will at all times take into accout him as her soulmate till the very finish.