U.S. Women Win a World Cup Soccer Tuneup but Lose a Top Scorer

AUSTIN, Texas — The United States defeated Ireland 2-0 on Saturday in a tuneup for the Women’s World Cup but misplaced its best scorer this 12 months when ahead Mallory Swanson went down with what gave the impression to be a severe damage to her left knee overdue within the first part.

In the fortieth minute, Swanson, 24, took a move at the left wing, grew to become upfield and used to be challenged by way of the Irish defender Aoife Mannion. No foul used to be referred to as, but Swanson fell, crying in ache and grabbing the again of her left knee. Several teammates consoled her.

She used to be put on a stretcher together with her knee immobilized and made a center signal together with her arms whilst being carted off the sector. She used to be taken to a sanatorium, in step with a spokesman for the U.S. Soccer Federation.

If Swanson does no longer recuperate in time for the World Cup match, which is slated to be performed in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20, it will deal a heavy blow to the United States’ hopes of successful a 3rd consecutive global championship.