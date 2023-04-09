U.S. Women Win a World Cup Soccer Tuneup but Lose a Top Scorer

AUSTIN, Texas — The United States defeated Ireland 2-0 on Saturday in a tuneup for the Women’s World Cup but misplaced its best scorer this 12 months when ahead Mallory Swanson went down with what gave the impression to be a severe damage to her left knee overdue within the first part.
In the fortieth minute, Swanson, 24, took a move at the left wing, grew to become upfield and used to be challenged by way of the Irish defender Aoife Mannion. No foul used to be referred to as, but Swanson fell, crying in ache and grabbing the again of her left knee. Several teammates consoled her.
She used to be put on a stretcher together with her knee immobilized and made a center signal together with her arms whilst being carted off the sector. She used to be taken to a sanatorium, in step with a spokesman for the U.S. Soccer Federation.
If Swanson does no longer recuperate in time for the World Cup match, which is slated to be performed in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20, it will deal a heavy blow to the United States’ hopes of successful a 3rd consecutive global championship.
“We don’t know the extent of the injury yet,” Coach Vlatko Andonovski mentioned after the fit. “I’m hoping for good news in the near future.”
As Swanson left the stadium, Andonovski mentioned she instructed him with a smile, “Coach, I’ll be good. I promise I’ll be good.”
Andonovski mentioned he spoke back, “You’re stronger than me.”
In the twenty fourth minute, Mannion had nudged Swanson into Ireland’s goalkeeper, and Swanson remained down for a number of mins ahead of resuming play. But this time, she didn’t stand up and used to be changed by way of Trinity Rodman.
Swanson had already scored seven objectives in 5 video games this calendar 12 months, and in six consecutive video games total. She have been ascendant after being left off the United States crew for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, an omission she referred to as crushing. She said that she fell adrift for a time.
The Americans traditionally were resourceful in changing injured gamers. The megastar ahead Abby Wambach broke the tibia and fibula in her left leg ahead of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, but the United States received the gold medal with out her.
The first objective of Saturday’s fit used to be scored within the thirty seventh minute by way of defender Emily Fox, who drove a low shot throughout the left post from out of doors the penalty space. It used to be her first objective in 28 appearances for the nationwide crew. In the eightieth minute, midfielder Lindsey Horan prolonged the United States’ result in 2-0 on a penalty kick.
In the 68th minute, midfielder Julie Ertz entered the fit, making her first look for the United States because the Tokyo Olympics after giving beginning to a son final August. Four mins later, she drew a yellow card. If Ertz regains complete health, she would supply a lot wanted grit within the defensive midfield.
The United States and Ireland will play once more on Tuesday in St. Louis, the final American fit ahead of its 23-player World Cup roster is introduced. The United States will face Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal in team play within the match.