U.S. Rep in Texas moves to protect abortion medication access

The law would additionally preempt any state regulation looking for to limit or prohibit access to mifepristone.

HOUSTON — Now that the way forward for the abortion medication mifepristone is in the fingers of the courts, a Texas-based U.S. lawmaker is looking for a legislative resolution.

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher presented the Protecting Reproductive Freedom Act to protect access to mifepristone.

The Houston Democrat says the hassle to invalidate the abortion tablet is a part of an ongoing effort to remove freedom and a girl’s proper to make her personal selections.

“We’re talking about a safe and effective medication. So, really what this is is about making it more difficult for women to access the healthcare that they need. And don’t forget, this is an important medication for women who are having miscarriages,” Fletcher mentioned on Inside Texas Politics.

A federal pass judgement on in Texas invalidated the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of the abortion tablet mifepristone altogether, an approval which first got here greater than 20 years in the past.

That put access to the tablet, which is used in greater than part of all abortions in the rustic, at serious chance.

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk additionally dominated that transport the abortion medication might violate a 150-year-old regulation referred to as the Comstock Act that prohibits the mailing of gear or drugs meant to purpose an abortion.

After an appeals courtroom saved key portions of the ruling intact, the Department of Justice sought emergency aid from the U.S. Supreme Court.

And simply ahead of national access to mifepristone was once blocked remaining week, Justice Samuel Alito issued an administrative keep till Wednesday, April 19. This lets in the justices to listen extra responses ahead of you make a decision on a keep pending attraction. They’re additionally being requested to expedite the subject.

Congresswoman Fletcher’s law would reaffirm that the FDA accurately authorized mifepristone. And past that, the invoice would preempt any state regulation looking for to limit or prohibit access to the abortion medication.