U.S. consumer spending still strong despite slowing GDP, expert says





According to a contemporary file from the Commerce Department, the U.S. economic system simplest grew at an annual charge of one.1% within the first quarter of 2023. Despite this quite sluggish enlargement, U.S. consumer spending stays strong. Lori Bettinger, the President of BancAlliance, lately mentioned the results of those GDP figures with CBS News.

Despite the lackluster GDP file, the inventory marketplace closed on Thursday with sure features. Investors and shoppers could also be questioning what this implies for the way forward for the U.S. economic system. However, it sounds as if that U.S. consumer spending is ultimate powerful, which might assist to offset the slower enlargement noticed in different spaces of the economic system.

As all the time, staying up-to-date on the newest financial news is an important for traders and shoppers alike. By ultimate advised, folks could make better-informed choices about their investments, spending conduct, and total monetary methods.

