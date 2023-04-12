Wednesday, April 12, 2023
U.S. authorities will not pursue charges in death of Shanquella Robinson

Prosecutors in the United States will not carry charges in what used to be in the past a federal investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson, a lady from Charlotte, North Carolina, whilst in Mexico ultimate October.

Officials with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in two districts in North Carolina introduced the verdict in a statement on Wednesday, issued in a while ahead of the lady’s members of the family had been scheduled to discuss the probe and Robinson’s killing at a televised news convention.

The killing of Shanquella Robinson used to be being investigated as a femicide, an unfamiliar time period for lots of in the United States as this gender-motivated crime has not been outlined through U.S. regulation in spite of being an international factor.

