U.S. and Mexico brace for end of Title 42





On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden engaged in discussions with the President of Mexico in anticipation of the end of Title 42. Both nations are making ready for the possible problem of an greater quantity of migrants in quest of asylum. Title 42, a public well being order applied at first of the COVID-19 pandemic, had allowed for the fast expulsion of migrants making an attempt to go into the United States. The approaching end of this order is predicted to cause a surge in asylum seekers crossing the southern border. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez experiences at the efforts being made to relieve the drive on each nations.


