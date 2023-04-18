U.S. ambassador says she visited detained Wall Street Journal reporter



The U.S. ambassador to Russia says she was able to visit Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at a Moscow jail Monday. Ambassador Lynne Tracy says the 31-year-old was, "in good health and remains strong." Russian authorities detained Gershkovich earlier this month on espionage charges. U.S. officials have denounced those charges and are calling for his immediate release. Jeremy Berke, a friend of Evan Gershkovich, joined Prime Time to talk about the situation.

