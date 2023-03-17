Tyrese Haliburton out at least three games with ankle sprain, severely damaging Pacers’ play-in hopes

MILWAUKEE — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is not going to play on Thursday evening towards the Milwaukee Bucks, and can leave out at least the following three games because of an ankle harm, head trainer Rick Carlisle showed throughout his pre-game media press convention.

“Tyrese’s ankle, it’s gonna be a while, Carlisle said. “Not gonna give a timetable, however he’ll without a doubt now not play any of the following three games, I’m sure of that.”

Carlisle added that the harm took place throughout apply.

Haliburton, who made his first All-Star Game look closing month, has been the Pacers’ perfect participant all season lengthy. His 20.8 issues and 10.4 assists in line with recreation are each career-high marks, and he is taking pictures 48.8 % from the sector and 40.3 % from 3-point land. He is one in every of 4 avid gamers within the league averaging at least 20 issues and 10 assists, alongside with James Harden, Nikola Jokic and Trae Young; of the ones 4, Haliburton turns the ball over the least and is 2d handiest to Jokic in potency.

His have an effect on at the Pacers in his first complete season with the membership has been immense. In the 54 games that he is performed, the Pacers are 28-26; within the 15 games he is ignored because of harm they’re 3-12. If he had stayed wholesome for all of the season, they most probably would have completed proper round .500 and been within the combine to get again within the playoffs for the primary time since 2020. But on account of his well being issues, they are caught in twelfth position within the Eastern Conference at 31-38, one recreation in the back of the tenth position Washington Wizards.

Based on how Carlisle used to be speaking, it kind of feels most probably that Haliburton may just leave out extra than simply three games. Regardless, their play-in hopes at the moment are placing by way of a thread. This merely is not a excellent group with out their scoring and passing chief, and they have got a troublesome last time table that incorporates seven extra games towards the top-five groups within the Eastern Conference.