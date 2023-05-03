Tyre Nichols’ official autopsy reveals brain injuries from blunt force trauma, DA says

The DA’s place of job stated the autopsy might be launched publicly quickly.

The scientific examiner’s official autopsy record for Tyre Nichols confirmed he “died of brain injuries from blunt force trauma,” the district legal professional’s place of job informed Nichols’ circle of relatives Tuesday.

While Nichols’ mom has stated that first responders informed her her son used to be inebriated and top, the record displays that Tyre’s blood alcohol stage used to be .049, the DA’s place of job stated. The district legal professional’s place of job informed the circle of relatives that used to be “well less than the legal limit to drive.”

Nichols’ mom by no means believed her son used to be drunk on the time of the incident.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.