Tyre Nichols’ death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma, official autopsy results show

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black guy, died from blunt force accidents to his head, liver failure, harm to his kidneys, and blood clots during his frame after a brutal beating by Memphis cops following a site visitors prevent previous this yr, in step with autopsy results launched on Thursday by the Shelby County Medical Examiner. The file categorised Nichols’ death as a homicide and published he was brain-dead on the time of his death. Nichols have been put on a ventilator upon his arrival on the health facility.





Demonstrators protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being overwhelmed by Memphis cops on Jan. 7.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP



Nichols died on January 10, 3 days after he was detained by Memphis cops after a site visitors prevent. Police claimed there have been a “confrontation” when officials approached Nichols’ automobile, and that he due to this fact fled the scene ahead of any other “confrontation” came about. However, video photos of the incident launched in past due January published the violent beating and caused national outrage. The photos, taken from police frame cameras and boulevard surveillance cameras, confirmed officials casting off Nichols from a automobile after pulling him over, an preliminary combat the place Nichols breaks free and runs clear of the officials, adopted by demanding photographs of Nichols being restrained and overwhelmed by the 5 officials at a suburban intersection.

Five former Memphis cops were charged with second-degree homicide in Nichols’ death, and they all have pleaded now not responsible. Two different officials had been relieved of accountability because the investigation endured, and 3 fireplace division workforce who answered to the scene have additionally been fired.





This aggregate of pictures supplied by the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department displays, from most sensible row from left, Police Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, backside row from left, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith.

Memphis Police Department by the use of AP



The civil rights legal professionals for Nichols’ circle of relatives, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, launched a observation on Twitter after seeing the results of the autopsy. They mentioned that the results “are highly consistent with our own reporting back in January of this year,” when an unbiased autopsy commissioned by the legal professionals discovered that Nichols had suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.” The complete findings of the file weren’t made to be had to the general public. The legal professionals additionally showed that Nichols’ death was a homicide caused by police brutality.

NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump and @TonyRomanucci have issued a observation following the circle of relatives of Tyre Nichols being briefed on his autopsy results by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. https://t.co/YHi2DnWLWC May 3, 2023

“We know now what we knew then. Tyre Nichols died from blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was homicide,” learn the observation. “The official autopsy report further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy.”