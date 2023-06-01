Tyre Nichols bodycam video shows police beating Memphis father for several minutes





The Memphis police released bodycam and surveillance footage that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers during a traffic stop, which ultimately led to his death. The footage, which is graphic and contains no audio, provides a clear picture of the officers’ actions and the duration of the beating. The incident occurred on January 7, and Nichols died three days later, leaving behind his young son and a grieving family. The five officers involved were fired and later charged with second-degree murder after the release of the footage, which was delayed due to the ongoing investigation and concerns of violent protests. The footage shows the officers dragging Nichols out of his car and then pepper-spraying and beating him for at least three minutes. Nichols can be heard crying out for his mother, struggling to breathe, and asking why he is being detained. Some officers hold him down while others hit and kick him. Nichols later died after experiencing a medical emergency. The Fraternal Order of Police and the Memphis Police Department condemned the officers’ actions, describing them as heinous, reckless, and criminal. Nichols’ family pleaded for peaceful protests in response to the video’s release and described him as a kind, loving father who loved photography and skateboarding. President Joe Biden issued a statement expressing his outrage and calling the video “horrific.” Cities across the country, including Memphis, prepared for possible protests in response to the video’s release.

