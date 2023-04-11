Two Young People Killed in E-Bike Fire in Queens

Two younger other people have been killed in “an explosion of fire” led to by way of an e-bike that was once being charged close to the entrance door of an rental development in the Astoria community in Queens on Monday afternoon, New York City fireplace officers stated. It was once the newest in a sequence of fatal blazes led to by way of e-bike batteries.

The fireplace began in the vestibule of the development and traveled all of a sudden up the stairway, engulfing an rental on the second one flooring the place a father and 5 younger other people, together with kids, have been inside of, in step with fireplace officers. Four of the occupants have been ready to leap out the home windows to protection.

Fire officers didn’t right away free up the names or ages of the younger other people killed by way of the fireplace. Neighbors stated the sufferers have been a seven-year-old boy and his 19-year-old sister. Officials stated the mum, who additionally lived in the rental, had no longer been at house on the time.