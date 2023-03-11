Two wrongfully convicted men granted scholarships to University of Akron

When Michael Sutton and Kenny Phillips went out for Phillips’ birthday in May 2006, they by no means idea it might lead to them being wrongfully arrested and incarcerated for 15 years.

“It went down the same night as my 18th birthday,” Phillips, 34, said to News 5 Cleveland of that fateful night time in Cleveland. “Everybody was like, ‘Let’s go out for your birthday. Let’s celebrate.’ But wrong place, wrong time.”

The two pals had tried homicide convictions overturned final September and on Thursday, the University of Akron granted them complete scholarships to earn their faculty levels.

Michael Sutton and Kenny Phillips pose on the University of Akron with their households. University of Akron

“It feels like a dream come true,” Sutton mentioned to News 5 Cleveland. “This was something I always dreamed about but being locked in prison for so long I didn’t think it could happen.”

Sutton, 35, was once making plans on attending the University of Akron within the 2006 college 12 months prior to being incarcerated.

“I was on my way here. I never got to make it here,” Sutton mentioned to News 5 Cleveland. “I was coming to Akron for business administration. I had a full ride.”

University of Akron President Gary L. Miller (left) awarded Michael Sutton (heart) and Kenny Phillips complete scholarships when they have been launched from a wrongful conviction. University of Akron

“We are doing this as a way to present an opportunity to two gentlemen who had their opportunity ripped from their lives,” University of Akron President Gary L. Miller mentioned to ABC News in a remark. “An education gives you the opportunity for a fresh start.”

The Innocence Project, an impartial nonprofit that works to unencumber wrongfully convicted people from jail, represented Sutton in courtroom and helped to get him launched.

According to a remark despatched to ABC News from the Innocence Project, at the night time of their arrest in 2006, as Sutton and Phillips have been on their manner house with two pals, the passengers of a close-by car fired pictures into some other car, injuring the occupants. Two Cleveland officials pulled over Sutton, Phillips and their pals and detained them.

They have been all attempted for tried homicide, and the testimonies of the cops have been the important proof used in opposition to the 4 pals, consistent with the Innocence Project. Sutton and Phillips have been the one ones convicted and won 41 and 65 years in jail, respectively. Throughout their time in prison, they maintained their innocence.

“This is what happens when police officers get it wrong and refuse to acknowledge their mistake,” Donald Caster, Sutton’s legal professional with the Innocence Project, instructed ABC News in a remark. “Michael (Sutton) and Kenny (Phillips) were robbed of their early adulthood. Everything that people do in their late teens and twenties — to college, start a career, meet their partner, start a family — has all been delayed for Michael and Kenny. They are remarkable and they will overcome what was taken from them, but they shouldn’t have to.”

Michael Sutton (left) and Kenny Phillips (proper) will attend the University of Akron within the Fall. University of Akron

In 2015, in accordance to the Innocence Project, the Wrongful Conviction Project came upon two cops possessed proof that contradicted the 2 officials who detained Sutton and Phillips. The new information pointed to Sutton’s and Phillips’ innocence.

They have been launched in May 2021 and final September had their convictions overturned after spending a decade and a part in prison. A jury unanimously discovered Sutton and Phillips no longer responsible, in accordance to the Innocence Project.

“Michael and Kenny are the reason why the people who do innocence work, which can be grueling, keep fighting on behalf of the wrongfully convicted,” Caster mentioned. “It has been an honor to be a small part of their story, and I am excited to see what lies ahead for them.”

ABC News reached out to the Akron Police Department however have no longer but won a reaction.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office instructed ABC News in a remark that the Trial Court granted a brand new movement for a brand new trial, for which they have been discovered no longer responsible, and that they revered the end result.

“We respect the jury’s verdict. We are excited to hear about the educational opportunities afforded to these two individuals. We hope they live a happy life and wish them success in their future endeavors,” Lexi Bauer, Communications Manager for The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, mentioned.

Sutton and Phillips each plan to get started faculty within the fall.

“God gave us back everything we thought we lost, double time, “Phillips mentioned to News 5 Cleveland. “I gotta keep going strong not just for myself, because I thought it was for myself, but for God. He was like, ‘No, I saved you for a reason, keep putting out the message.'”