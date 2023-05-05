Two USC student journalists arrested for stealing NFL Draft first round pick jerseys

Two scholars of the University of Southern California who additionally paintings as journalists for The Talk of Troy – a podcast led by means of scholars and supported by means of the Annenberg School for Communications and Journalism – have been arrested because of the alleged robbery of first-round draft-pick jerseys value greater than $1,000.

Jude Ocañas and Eric Lambkins have been detained whilst boarding a aircraft again to Los Angeles from Kansas City, the place they’d simply completed Annenberg Media’s first are living protection of the NFL draft. The journalists have been suspected of coming into spaces that weren’t integrated of their credentials after the first round on Thursday. Video pictures confirmed them coming into the “Talent Waiting Room” with a bag after 1:00 a.m. on April 28. The police stated that the bag gave the look to be fuller once they left the room.

- Advertisement -

The allegedly stolen jerseys have been from the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Minnesota Vikings, all with the number one however no identify at the again. Kansas City police detective Craig Leach famous within the possible reason remark shape that “these jerseys are used to give to players selected in the first round of the NFL draft and have a very sentimental meaning.”

The Cowboys and 49ers jerseys have been recovered from Ocañas and Lambkins’ ownership after a seek warrant was once signed by means of the pass judgement on following their detainment on the airport. However, the file does no longer point out the whereabouts of the Vikings jersey. The scholars had been charged with second-degree robbery and first-degree trespassing and each and every have posted $2,500 bail. They have therefore returned to campus.

David Bell, the protection lawyer representing Ocañas and Lambkins, mentioned that “we are confident that the unique set of circumstances in this case, combined with the extraordinary reputations of Mr. Lambkins and Mr. Ocañas, will result in a fair and equitable resolution to all parties involved.”

- Advertisement -

Lambkins, who’s a graduate student in journalism at Annenberg, in addition to a U.S. Army veteran and documentary filmmaker, may be some of the podcast’s founders. Ocañas, however, remains to be a freshman pursuing a journalism primary.