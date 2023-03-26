Two men point a gun at a store clerk, steal cookies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are requesting the general public’s assist in figuring out two men who held up a grocery store at gunpoint and stole two applications of cookies in Central El Paso on Tuesday, March 14.

Police say two men walked into El Fandango Grocery store at round 1 p.m. Tuesday situated at 1928 Olive. One of the men then “approached the store clerk, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the cash register,” in keeping with Crime Stoppers of El Paso.





After the clerk used to be not able to open the money sign in, each men walked against the go out, grabbed a package deal of cookies and fled the store.

Police say each men seem to be Hispanic. The suspect with the handgun is described to be in his overdue teenagers, has a skinny construct, a gentle complexion, and had his eyebrows shaved off at the time.

The 2nd suspect is described to be in his early 20’s and has a median construct and peak.

Anyone with any information at the identification of this particular person will have to name Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or consult with on-line www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.