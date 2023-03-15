Two men found dead inside Weston St. home | Houston, Texas news

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a home in southeast Houston where two men were found dead after experiences of a capturing.

It took place simply after 11 p.m. Tuesday on Weston Street which is close to the South Loop and Yellowstone Boulevard.

Houston police were given a 911 name announcing pictures have been fired on the home. When they arrived, they spotted a number of other folks within the space, however it is unclear if they’d anything else to do with the capturing. Investigators mentioned they spoke to these other folks, however that nobody appeared to know what took place inside the home.

“I’m assuming they were fatally shot because the call they got was saying that there was a shooting at this location,” mentioned HPD Detective Hernandez. “The caller stated that they believed somebody had passed away.”

Police additionally mentioned they found shell casings scattered round the home and that the sufferers have been two men of their 20s.

An investigation into the capturing is ongoing.

