Two in custody after gambling bust, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a gambling bust on Monday afternoon resulted in a minimum of two other people being taken into custody.

BCSO’s Organized Crime Division won proceedings about gambling at an status quo positioned close to FM 78 and Beech Trail at the northeast facet of Bexar County.

Deputies received a seek warrant after confirming criminality on the status quo. Upon arriving on the suite, BCSO said that nobody replied the door regardless of a number of knocks and bulletins.

Deputies ultimately breached the door and found out unlawful gambling slot machines. Additionally, two males and 8 girls have been discovered gambling inside of.

BCSO reported that the girl in rate of the trade was once detained in conjunction with a person discovered in ownership of marijuana and a firearm in the car parking zone. The fees in opposition to them are these days unknown.

Once the status quo was once breached, everybody inside of was once compliant. No accidents have been reported all the way through the incident.

As deputies proceed their investigation, it’s unclear precisely what number of gambling machines have been seized all the way through the operation.

