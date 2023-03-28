Two fishermen caught cheating at Ohio tournament plead guilty

Two males accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fish fillets in an try to win 1000’s of bucks in an Ohio fishing tournament remaining fall pleaded guilty Monday to fees together with cheating.

The cheating allegations surfaced in September when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament Director Jason Fischer was suspicious when the fish became in by way of Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, have been considerably heavier than conventional walleye.

A crowd of other folks at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched as Fischer minimize the walleye open and located weights and walleye fillets filled within.

CBS Cleveland affiliate WOIO-TV says the tournament hosted fishermen from a number of surrounding states who competed to look which staff may just catch 5 of the heaviest walleye fish in Lake Erie.

As a part of a plea deal, Runyan and Cominsky pleaded guilty to cheating and illegal possession of untamed animals and agreed to three-year suspensions in their fishing licenses. Cominsky additionally agreed to surrender his bass boat value $100,000.

Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky, sitting in court docket once they have been arraigned on Oct. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. At the time, they pleaded no longer guilty. Mark Gillispie / AP



Prosecutors agreed to drop tried grand robbery and possessing felony gear fees.

Both males are scheduled to be sentenced May 11. Prosecutors plan to suggest a sentence of six months’ probation and later ask for an expungement in their convictions in the event that they effectively entire their probation, stated James Gallagher, an assistant Cuyahoga County prosecutor.

The plea is Cominsky’s first step towards transferring on together with his lifestyles and taking complete accountability, stated his lawyer, Kevin Spellacy. A message in the hunt for remark was once left with Runyan’s lawyer.

According to go looking warrant affidavits, 5 walleye contained lead weights and fillets. Officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish as proof.

They would have won a little bit over $28,000 in prizes for profitable the tournament.

Both males will stay out on bond till their sentencing, WOIO says.

Court data additionally stated that Runyan and Cominsky have been investigated close to Toledo within the spring of 2022 after being accused of cheating in a unique walleye tournament. According to a police record, a prosecutor concluded that despite the fact that the boys will have cheated, there wasn’t sufficient proof to fee them.