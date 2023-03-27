Twitter reacts as Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham by mutual consent

It’s over. The Antonio Conte generation at Tottenham Hotspur is in any case over.
After a tumultuous 18 months stuffed with highs (basically on the finish of closing season) and embarrassing lows (at of which got here within the closing month or so), Tottenham have made up our minds to finish Conte’s tenure on the membership.
So, how did Tottenham Twitter react to the news?
Well…it is honest to mention they had a good time:
Some have been fast to indicate that, whilst issues have not been in particular nice of overdue, they no less than by no means were given to Jose Mourinho-nadir unhealthy:
Others have been willing to appear to the longer term straight away, one that Cristian Stellini will lead…for now…
Numerous Tottenham fanatics have been willing to exclaim who they sought after as their subsequent everlasting supervisor.
No surprises that it is the wonderkid supervisor who was once simply sacked by Bayern Munich:
Whatever occurs, we now no less than have affirmation that Conte is now not the Tottenham supervisor – affirmation which has been a protracted, very long time coming.
Thanks for the reminiscences, friend.