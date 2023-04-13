Thursday, April 13, 2023
Twitter reactions: Sandeep Sharma’s toe-crushing yorker stops MS Dhoni’s carnage as RR beat CSK in a last-ball thriller

By accuratenewsinfo
The high-profile fit between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) became out to be an absolute thriller the place the Royals controlled to sign up an attention-grabbing 3-run victory at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, the Royals scored 175 runs for the lack of 8 wickets in their 20 overs. Jos Buttler was once the highest scorer for the staff, contributing 52 runs off 36 balls, adopted through Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 38 runs off 26 balls. Among the Chennai Super Kings bowlers, Akash Singh and Tushar Deshpande took 2 wickets every.

Chasing a goal of 176 runs, the Super Kings reached 172 runs for the lack of 6 wickets in their 20 overs. Devon Conway was once the highest scorer for the staff, scoring 50 runs off 38 balls, adopted through MS Dhoni, who scored 32 runs off 17 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal took 2 wickets every for Rajasthan Royals.

Notably, the competition went all the way down to the cord, the place CSK wanted 21 to win in the overall over. Sanju Samson gave the duty to Sandeep Sharma, who ended up conceding two sixes and as many wides to trim down the equation to the 5 required off the closing ball.

With Dhoni on strike and having already scored 31, it gave the impression the CSK skipper would take the staff over the end line. However, Sandeep confirmed nerves of metal as he delivered an inch-perfect yorker, giving handiest a unmarried and serving to RR win the competition through 3 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

