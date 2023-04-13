Twitter reactions: Sandeep Sharma’s toe-crushing yorker stops MS Dhoni’s carnage as RR beat CSK in a last-ball thriller

The high-profile fit between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) became out to be an absolute thriller the place the Royals controlled to sign up an attention-grabbing 3-run victory at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, the Royals scored 175 runs for the lack of 8 wickets in their 20 overs. Jos Buttler was once the highest scorer for the staff, contributing 52 runs off 36 balls, adopted through Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 38 runs off 26 balls. Among the Chennai Super Kings bowlers, Akash Singh and Tushar Deshpande took 2 wickets every.

Chasing a goal of 176 runs, the Super Kings reached 172 runs for the lack of 6 wickets in their 20 overs. Devon Conway was once the highest scorer for the staff, scoring 50 runs off 38 balls, adopted through MS Dhoni, who scored 32 runs off 17 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal took 2 wickets every for Rajasthan Royals.

Notably, the competition went all the way down to the cord, the place CSK wanted 21 to win in the overall over. Sanju Samson gave the duty to Sandeep Sharma, who ended up conceding two sixes and as many wides to trim down the equation to the 5 required off the closing ball.

With Dhoni on strike and having already scored 31, it gave the impression the CSK skipper would take the staff over the end line. However, Sandeep confirmed nerves of metal as he delivered an inch-perfect yorker, giving handiest a unmarried and serving to RR win the competition through 3 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Sandeep S👌🏾 — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) April 12, 2023

MS Dhoni 🫡🫡🫡 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2023

Welll ! Take a bow Sandeep Sharma, with chepauk screaming, Dhoni hitting, Jadeja beaming ! This was once no longer simple ! #IPL23 #TATAIPL2023 #CSKvsRR — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 12, 2023

The hero of Rajasthan Royals – Sandeep Sharma. He held his anxiety towards Dhoni in Chepauk at the twentieth over. pic.twitter.com/mzrh87wXVx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2023

Vintage @msdhoni display on the finish however complete credit to @sandeep25a on a good closing supply!! Nicely bowled through the spin trio @ashwinravi99, @yuzi_chahal & Zampa in the center!! 👏🏾 Yet every other terrific recreation of cricket this night! ⚡️🤟🏾 #CSKvRR — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 12, 2023

So Close!! 🥹 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 12, 2023

Shudder to consider what is going to occur as soon as MSD’s offers up enjoying in the IPL!

He’s simply warming up. Regardless of the end result this night, he’s taking a look so ominous #CSKvRR #Dhoni — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 12, 2023

Teams defeating CSK at Chennai since 2014 Mumbai Indians in 2015

Mumbai Indians in 2019

Rajasthan Royals in 2023#IPL2023 #CSKvRR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 12, 2023

RR win through simply 3 runs off the overall ball Excellent yorker from Sandeep Sharma – not anything getting previous that#IPL2023 #RRvsCSK — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) April 12, 2023

