Twitter reactions: Nat Sciver steers Mumbai Indians to maiden WPL title with thrilling win over Delhi Capitals

By accuratenewsinfo
In the overall event of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, Delhi Capitals (DC) took on Mumbai Indians (MI) on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. DC gained the toss and elected to bat first.

DC were given off to a excellent get started with captain Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma scoring briefly. However, they misplaced fast wickets and have been diminished to 40/4 within the 7th over. Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey added a very powerful runs for the closing wicket to take Delhi to a good general of 131/9 in 20 overs. Radha used to be the highest scorer for her aspect with 27 now not out off 12 balls.

For MI, Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews have been the select of the bowlers, choosing up 3 wickets every.

In reaction, Mumbai were given off to a gradual get started however Nat Sciver-Brunt performed a match-winning knock of 60 runs off 55 balls to take the crew to a relaxed victory.  Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur additionally contributed with 37 runs off 39 balls. MI chased down the target with 3 balls to spare and won the match by 7 wickets.

For DC, Marizanne Kapp and Radha picked up a wicket every.

Nat Sciver used to be named the ‘Player of the Match’ for her exceptional batting efficiency.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Source: WomenCricket.com

