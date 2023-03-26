Twitter reactions: Nat Sciver steers Mumbai Indians to maiden WPL title with thrilling win over Delhi Capitals

In the overall event of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, Delhi Capitals (DC) took on Mumbai Indians (MI) on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. DC gained the toss and elected to bat first.

DC were given off to a excellent get started with captain Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma scoring briefly. However, they misplaced fast wickets and have been diminished to 40/4 within the 7th over. Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey added a very powerful runs for the closing wicket to take Delhi to a good general of 131/9 in 20 overs. Radha used to be the highest scorer for her aspect with 27 now not out off 12 balls.

- Advertisement -

For MI, Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews have been the select of the bowlers, choosing up 3 wickets every.

In reaction, Mumbai were given off to a gradual get started however Nat Sciver-Brunt performed a match-winning knock of 60 runs off 55 balls to take the crew to a relaxed victory. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur additionally contributed with 37 runs off 39 balls. MI chased down the target with 3 balls to spare and won the match by 7 wickets.

- Advertisement -

For DC, Marizanne Kapp and Radha picked up a wicket every.

Nat Sciver used to be named the ‘Player of the Match’ for her exceptional batting efficiency.

- Advertisement -

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

See extra

See extra

Nat Sciver-Brunt – the legend. 60* (55) below super quantity of force. She saved her calm and took Mumbai Indians over the road. pic.twitter.com/Y4eYe1qAmy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 26, 2023

See extra

MUMBAI INDIANS – WPL CHAMPIONS 2023 🏆💙 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 26, 2023

See extra

Mumbai Indians have gained the inaugural Women’s Premier League ✨ Nat Sciver-Brunt hitting 60 off 55 to information them over the road!#BBCCricket #WPL — Test Match Special (@bbctms) March 26, 2023

See extra

They had a stumble in between however @ImHarmanpreet and @mipaltan have been thr easiest crew within the match #TATAWPL — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 26, 2023

See extra

See extra

Not how we would have liked to finish our inaugural #TATAWPL marketing campaign, however we could not be extra happy with our women 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/VgjioYhyU4 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 26, 2023

See extra

👏 INAUGURAL CHAMPS! Congratulations to the Mumbai Indians on pulling off a very good chase & being topped the champions of the WPL. 💥 Nat Sciver-Brunt’s particular fifty helped them orchestrate this chase superbly! 📷 BCCI • #WPL #TATAWPL #WPL2023 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/EcLe6UrY9S — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) March 26, 2023

See extra

Nat Sciver-Brunt didn’t win an international trophy within the closing 365 days most effective as a result of she is not an Australian. She deserved this. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 26, 2023

https://twitter.com/KKRiders/standing/1640044531512131585

Source: WomenCricket.com