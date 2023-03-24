Twitter reactions: Nat Sciver, Issy Wong steer Mumbai Indians to WPL final after big win over UP Warriorz

In the Eliminator of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, Mumbai Indians (MI) got the better of UP Warriorz and booked their spot within the event’s final.

Chasing the large goal of 183, the Warriorz by no means actually were given the specified momentum as they saved on dropping wickets at common durations. UP had been 3 down for 21 earlier than Kiran Navgire and Grace Harris attempted to calm issues down by means of including 35 runs for the fourth wicket.

After dropping Harris, Navgire shaped any other the most important partnership of 28 runs for the 5th wicket with Deepti Sharma. Then got here Issy Wong, who had already brushed aside UP’s skipper Alyssa Healy. Wong utterly destroyed the Warriorz, no matter left hopes, as she went on to take a hat-trick to make sure MI arrange the summit conflict with Delhi Capitals (DC). Eventually, UP were given bundled out for 110, dropping the competition by means of 72 runs.

Earlier, after being requested to bat, Mumbai went on to post a large overall of 182/4 of their assigned 20 overs, courtesy of Nat Sciver-Brunt’s excellent knock. The famous person all-rounder stayed unbeaten on 72 off simply 38 deliveries, together with 9 fours and a pair of sixes to energy MI to a huge overall.

Apart from the veteran English cricketer, Amelia Kerr (29), Hayley Matthews (26) and Yastika Bhatia (21) chipped in with treasured contributions. For UP, Sophie Ecclestone picked up two wickets for 39 runs in her quota of four overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Nat Sciver-Brunt is this kind of gun: 72 no longer out off 38 balls within the WPL eliminator — Matt Roller (@mroller98) March 24, 2023

First Indian captain to lead a crew in IPL final: MS Dhoni. First Indian captain to lead a crew in WPL final: Harmanpreet Kaur. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 24, 2023

Issy Wong identical taste as Shardul thakur however 10x higher strains. And she will get the second one wohoo — Archer (@poserarcher) March 24, 2023

Wada Wong Wong.. Wada Wong Wong.. Wada Wong.. pic.twitter.com/6VG6kPgZIM — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 24, 2023

Shining at the big degree. What an excellent innings from Nat Sciver Brunt within the Eliminator, an absolute elite knock. pic.twitter.com/V6tvYnbKcu — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 24, 2023

What an excellent innings by means of Nat Sciver-Brunt – 72* (38) with 9 fours and a pair of sixes. Under force in opposition to UP Warriorz with the Final’s spot on line, she performed a champion knock. pic.twitter.com/Tm2JAzsqrV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 24, 2023

Brilliant innings from Nat Sciver-Brunt.

What an absolute rockstar 👏#UPWvMI pic.twitter.com/esQTfABEVC — VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ (@Vector_45R) March 24, 2023

1st hat-trick of the WPL . Issy wong 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JSRSEUmlwc — Bleed Blue #RoarMacha (@CricCrazyVeena) March 24, 2023

Source: WomenCricket.com