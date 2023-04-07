Friday, April 7, 2023
Twitter reactions: Clinical KKR steamroll RCB to register a dominating win in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scripted a dominating victory in their face-off towards Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the continuing Indian Premier League (IPL) on the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Put into bat, KKR were given off to a shaky get started, shedding Venkatesh Iyer and Mandeep Singh for simply 4 runs at the board. However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz performed a good knock of 57 runs off 44 balls, together with 6 fours and three sixes, to supply a sturdy basis for the workforce.

Rinku Singh (46 off 33) and Shardul Thakur (68 off 29) then took over and propelled KKR to a mammoth overall of 204/7 in their 20 overs. For RCB, David Willey (2/16) and Karn Sharma (2/26) had been the pick out of the bowlers.

In answer, RCB were given off to a respectable get started, with Virat Kohli (21 off 18) and Faf du Plessis (23 off 12) including 44 runs for the hole wicket. However, as soon as Du Plessis was once brushed aside, it opened the floodgates as RCB stored shedding wickets at common periods and had been by no means actually in the chase.

Only David Willey (20 off 20) and Akash Deep (17 off 8) may make some have an effect on, as RCB had been bowled out for 123 in 17.4 overs, shedding the competition via 81 runs. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy (4/15) and Suyash Sharma (3/30) had been the executive destroyers, whilst Sunil Narine (2/16) bagged a couple.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

