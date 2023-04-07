Twitter reactions: Clinical KKR steamroll RCB to register a dominating win in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scripted a dominating victory in their face-off towards Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the continuing Indian Premier League (IPL) on the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Put into bat, KKR were given off to a shaky get started, shedding Venkatesh Iyer and Mandeep Singh for simply 4 runs at the board. However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz performed a good knock of 57 runs off 44 balls, together with 6 fours and three sixes, to supply a sturdy basis for the workforce.

Rinku Singh (46 off 33) and Shardul Thakur (68 off 29) then took over and propelled KKR to a mammoth overall of 204/7 in their 20 overs. For RCB, David Willey (2/16) and Karn Sharma (2/26) had been the pick out of the bowlers.

In answer, RCB were given off to a respectable get started, with Virat Kohli (21 off 18) and Faf du Plessis (23 off 12) including 44 runs for the hole wicket. However, as soon as Du Plessis was once brushed aside, it opened the floodgates as RCB stored shedding wickets at common periods and had been by no means actually in the chase.

Only David Willey (20 off 20) and Akash Deep (17 off 8) may make some have an effect on, as RCB had been bowled out for 123 in 17.4 overs, shedding the competition via 81 runs. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy (4/15) and Suyash Sharma (3/30) had been the executive destroyers, whilst Sunil Narine (2/16) bagged a couple.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

El-Primero ends with a W pic.twitter.com/pgtiafQiaQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 6, 2023

Another #KKRvsRCB mystery!! Started with @RGurbaz_21 and @imShard adopted via @chakaravarthy29 and the debutant Suyash, what a display those guys have placed on in their house floor!! Unbelievable stuff from @imShard!! 👏🏾 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 6, 2023

Spin it to win it for KKR… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 6, 2023

Largest victories in #IPL (via runs) for Kolkata Knight Riders: 140 runs vs RCB, 2008

86 runs vs Royals, 2021

82 runs vs RCB, 2017

81 runs vs RCB, 2023#IPL2023 | #KKRvRCB — 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) April 6, 2023

Lord Shardul .. Lord Rinku ..

Zabardast blank hitting #RcbvKKR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2023

RCB had been stunning this night. To lose this, and the way in which they have got, they’ve despatched out indicators to different groups: spin shall be their nemesis #RCB #RCBvsKKR — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 6, 2023

KKR defeated RCB via 81 runs in IPL 2023. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 6, 2023

That giant defeat early season for RCB and so they chase NRR for remainder of the event!!! — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 6, 2023

You by no means can inform in our game! Who would have imagined this! #KKRvRCB — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 6, 2023

Zero prior First-class, List A, or T20 suits in the bag sooner than this recreation. The 19-year-old comes as an have an effect on participant and alternatives 3 wickets for 30. Secure a win for KKR at house. Fantastic #SuyashSharma pic.twitter.com/hZjQACeOqz — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 6, 2023

A last wicket partnership of 27 from 19 were given RCB over the 100 run mark however they are bowled out for 123 – dismal efficiency KKR win via 81 runs#IPL2023 — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) April 6, 2023

