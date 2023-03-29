Twitter reactions: Alzarri Joseph’s maiden 5-fer propels West Indies to series-clinching win over South Africa

West Indies and South Africa performed an exciting come upon at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the place the vacationers emerged victorious by means of 7 runs and sealed the 3-match T20I sequence 2-1.

Put in to bat, West Indies posted an impressive overall of 220/8 of their 20 overs, with Romario Shepherd main the fee and taking part in an unbeaten knock of 44 runs from 22 balls. Other notable contributions got here from Nicholas Pooran, who scored a quickfire 41 off 19 balls, and Brandon King, who chipped in with 36 off 25 deliveries.

- Advertisement -

In reaction, South Africa publish a valiant struggle however fell wanting 7 runs, completing at 213/6 of their 20 overs. Reeza Hendricks performed a super knock of 83 off simply 44 balls, which incorporated 11 fours and a couple of sixes, however it was once now not sufficient to safe a victory for South Africa. Rilee Rossouw additionally chipped in with 42 off 21 balls.

However, Alzarri Joseph‘s excellent bowling performance, supported by Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell, ensured the Caribbean’s seize the sequence. Joseph was once, in reality, the standout performer for the Windies. He now not handiest scored 14 runs off 9 balls with the bat but additionally picked up his maiden 5-wicket haul for 40 runs in his quota of four overs. The right-arm pacer was once deservedly named Player of the Match for his all-round efficiency.

- Advertisement -

“We got a good total. Was up to the bowlers to defend it. It is always good to have the confidence of the captain. It has been a long tour. I enjoy a challenge. I enjoy leading the pack,” stated Joseph after the tournament.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

- Advertisement -

See extra

See extra

First SERIES WIN as CAPTAIN! Thanks to all concerned, till subsequent time South Africa 🇿🇦.#Rpowell52 pic.twitter.com/703d9d74Wy — Rovman Powell (@Ravipowell26) March 29, 2023

See extra

Alzarri! 🫡🔥 — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) March 28, 2023

See extra

Well carried out to Rovman Powell and his @windiescricket staff. Outstanding win given tricky previous couple of years on this structure. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) March 28, 2023

See extra

Five-wicket haul in Tests & Five-wicket haul in T20I in South Africa. Alzarri Joseph, Take a bow. What a bowler. pic.twitter.com/CpP4FP1qHQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 28, 2023

See extra

Romario Shepherd turns into the primary participant to proportion more than one 50+ partnerships for ninth or decrease wicket in T20Is. 72* with Akeal Hosein (v ENG, 2022)

59* with Alzarri Joseph (v SA, 2023)#SAvWI — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 28, 2023

See extra

Excellent bowling from the West Indies to shut out the sequence and the tournament Rare sequence victory. We salute and recognize it. Well carried out to Andre Coley, Samuel Badree, Rovman and his staff. — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) March 28, 2023

See extra

An emphatic sequence win for the West Indies defeating an international magnificence opposition. In Rovman Powell’s first sequence as captain, this staff has an fast, new id of fearlessness which has made an enormous distinction. This is a brand new West Indies 🙌 #SAvWI — Nikhil Uttamchandani (@NikUttam) March 28, 2023

See extra

Head down. Pace up. Always spot on. Alzarri Joseph is such an underrated workhorse. https://t.co/KdjbW49Fh2 — Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) March 28, 2023

See extra

NOT THIS TIME. Alzarri Joseph is the variation maker within the sequence decider in opposition to South Africa. West Indies win the T20I sequence courtesy of Joseph’s five-wicket haul. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tMN8x47B1c — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) March 28, 2023

See extra

I see Alzarri Joseph has had any other nice day @ the administrative center. Common W for him.#RealDeal — tea_addict 🇮🇳 (@on_drive23) March 28, 2023

See extra

Great win for the Windies. So satisfied for them. You can see what it approach to them. Ian Bishop’s voice has that sense of aid 💥 — Robin (@robin_rounder) March 28, 2023

See extra

See extra