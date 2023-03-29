Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Sports cricket

Twitter reactions: Alzarri Joseph’s maiden 5-fer propels West Indies to series-clinching win over South Africa

By accuratenewsinfo
West Indies and South Africa performed an exciting come upon at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the place the vacationers emerged victorious by means of 7 runs and sealed the 3-match T20I sequence 2-1.

Put in to bat, West Indies posted an impressive overall of 220/8 of their 20 overs, with Romario Shepherd main the fee and taking part in an unbeaten knock of 44 runs from 22 balls. Other notable contributions got here from Nicholas Pooran, who scored a quickfire 41 off 19 balls, and Brandon King, who chipped in with 36 off 25 deliveries.

In reaction, South Africa publish a valiant struggle however fell wanting 7 runs, completing at 213/6 of their 20 overs. Reeza Hendricks performed a super knock of 83 off simply 44 balls, which incorporated 11 fours and a couple of sixes, however it was once now not sufficient to safe a victory for South Africa. Rilee Rossouw additionally chipped in with 42 off 21 balls.

However, Alzarri Joseph‘s excellent bowling performance, supported by Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell, ensured the Caribbean’s seize the sequence. Joseph was once, in reality, the standout performer for the Windies. He now not handiest scored 14 runs off 9 balls with the bat but additionally picked up his maiden 5-wicket haul for 40 runs in his quota of four overs. The right-arm pacer was once deservedly named Player of the Match for his all-round efficiency.

“We got a good total. Was up to the bowlers to defend it. It is always good to have the confidence of the captain. It has been a long tour. I enjoy a challenge. I enjoy leading the pack,” stated Joseph after the tournament.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

