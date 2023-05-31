Twitter may be worth one-third what Musk paid for it last fall as Fidelity marks down investment

FILE – Twitter emblems grasp out of doors the corporate’s places of work in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Twitter may now be worth one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform simply seven months in the past. Financial products and services corporate Fidelity has diminished the marketplace price of its fairness stake in Twitter for a 3rd time, now placing it at $6.55 billion. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Twitter may now be worth one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform simply seven months in the past

Twitter may now be worth one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform simply seven months in the past.

Financial products and services corporate Fidelity has diminished the marketplace price of its fairness stake in Twitter for a 3rd time, now placing it at $6.55 billion. That’s down from the just about $20 billion Fidelity valued its stake at in October.

It is unclear how Fidelity got here up with its valuation figures, however as a public corporate it’s required to supply traders with updates on its holdings. Because Twitter is a personal corporate now known as X Holdings Corp., information about its funds can’t be verified.

- Advertisement -

Musk took keep watch over of Twitter in October, after a chronic felony struggle and months of uncertainty. The CEO of Tesla, who additionally owns SpaceX, purchased Twitter for $44 billion.

The billionaire financed the acquisition with budget together with loans from a bunch of banks. Musk has stated the $44 billion price ticket for Twitter used to be too prime however that the corporate had nice doable.

By April Musk used to be telling the BBC that working Twitter has been “ quite painful ” however that the social media corporate is now kind of breaking even after he obtained it overdue last 12 months. Musk predicted on the time that Twitter may just change into “cash flow positive” within the present quarter “if current trends continue.”