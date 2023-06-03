Twitter executive responsible for content safety resigns after Elon Musk criticism

SAN FRANCISCO — A best Twitter executive responsible for safety and content moderation has left the corporate, her departure coming quickly after proprietor Elon Musk publicly complained concerning the platform’s dealing with of posts about transgender subjects.

The departure pointed to a recent wave of turmoil amongst key officers at Twitter since Musk took over final yr.

Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of consider and safety, showed her resignation in a couple of tweets overdue Friday. She didn’t say within the message why she used to be leaving, however her departure got here in a while after Musk criticized Twitter’s dealing with of tweets a couple of conservative media corporate’s documentary that questions transgender clinical remedy for kids and teenagers.

- Advertisement -

Musk used to be responding to proceedings via Jeremy Boreing, co-CEO of the media corporate, the Daily Wire. Boreing mentioned in tweets and retweets of conservative commentators Thursday that Twitter used to be suppressing the film via flagging posts about it as hate speech and maintaining the film off lists of trending subjects.

Boreing tweeted that Twitter canceled a deal to premiere “What is a Woman?” for unfastened at the platform “because of two instances of ‘misgendering.’” Twitter rules prohibit intentionally referring to transgender individuals with the wrong gender or name.

“This was a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed,” Musk tweeted back. “Whether or not you agree with using someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws.”

- Advertisement -

Irwin tweeted Friday that “one or two people noticed” she left the corporate the day prior to, and she or he famous hypothesis about whether or not she used to be fired or hand over. She teased that she would post 24 tweets to give an explanation for her departure.

Then she posted that she used to be simply kidding concerning the lengthy narrative.

“In all seriousness, I did resign but this has been a once in a lifetime experience and I’m so thankful to have worked with this amazing team of passionate, creative and hardworking people. Will be cheering you all and Twitter as you go!”

- Advertisement -

Next to Musk, Irwin have been probably the most distinguished voice of the corporate’s ever-changing content insurance policies in fresh months.

Twitter has struggled to carry again advertisers grew to become off via Musk’s drastic adjustments and loosening of regulations in opposition to hate speech since he purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October. Twitter additionally has an incoming CEO, Linda Yaccarino, recognized for many years of media and promoting business enjoy, however she hasn’t began but.

Irwin and Twitter didn’t reply to requests from The Associated Press for remark.

Twitter has been in turmoil together with mass layoffs and voluntary departures for the reason that billionaire Tesla proprietor purchased the San Francisco corporate and took it personal. The corporate’s head of consider and safety left in a while after the takeover, and turnover within the best ranks has endured. Last month, Twitter fired two extra best managers.