TV star Grant Denyer reveals turning down big sport job was the hardest decision of his life

TV star Grant Denyer has published how shut he got here to creating wealth using for one of Australia’s best V8 Supercars groups – pronouncing turning down the surprising be offering was ‘the hardest and virtually worst decision of my life’.

The gifted driving force – who has raced in 3 Bathurst 1000s, gained the V8 Utes Summer Series identify in 2004 and got here first in the 2016 CAMS Endurance Championship – was on a knife edge when Dick Johnson Racing introduced him a pressure in 2009.

At the time the former Sunrise and Family Feud star was starring in the second-tier V8 sequence for Johnson’s workforce when the motorsport legend gave him the likelihood to step as much as the big time.

But there was one downside: Denyer’s busy TV occupation, which Johnson informed him he needed to give away if he was interested by making it in motor sport.

‘I needed to make the hardest name of my life, which was take into accounts my long-term long run and take into accounts my long run circle of relatives – and I gave the sport away and put all my eggs in the tv basket, which is emotionally an overly tricky decision,’ he informed Wide World of Sports.

‘It was the hardest and virtually worst decision of my life, as a result of the middle mentioned motor sport and the head mentioned tv, and when the factor that you just reside for is now not for your life, that is moderately difficult to navigate.

‘What will get you out of mattress on a daily basis? What makes your middle sing? If you are now not ready to try this, then the entirety else simply all at once turns into now not as a laugh.’

Denyer added that he is proud of his TV achievements, which incorporated him profitable the Gold Logie in 2018.

The former Sunrise star (pictured with spouse Cheryl) has raced in 3 Bathurst 1000s and gained the V8 Utes Summer Series identify in 2004

Denyer (proper) is pictured celebrating on the podium after the 2018 Bathurst 12 Hour race. He’s competing in the Bathurst 6 Hour this weekend at the mythical Mount Panorama monitor

But his efforts to get observed on the small display screen had been in fact pushed via his love of racing as he sought after to extend his profile to draw sponsors as a way to fund his motor sport occupation.

‘TV was some way to take a look at and fund my interest and my dream, which was motor sport, and it controlled to get me all the option to the Bathurst 1000,’ he defined.

Denyer is at Mount Panorama this weekend to race in the Bathurst 6 Hour Speed Series tournament for Tony Quinn’s workforce.

Last yr he published he was getting again at the back of the wheel at the Targa Tasmania rally as a result of he felt like one thing was ‘lacking’ from his life.

‘I have no idea what I am getting out of my device after I race, however it is one thing that is necessary and I do know my make up calls for that,’ he mentioned.

The Bathurst 6 Hour Speed Series is airing live to tell the tale Stan Sport from 12pm on Saturday and 9am Sunday.