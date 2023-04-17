Turning a Corner on COVID-19 – The City University of New York

April 17, 2023

Dear CUNY group,

I am hoping you had a restful spring recess. I’m satisfied to welcome you again with news of a primary milestone in CUNY’s three-year struggle towards COVID-19. In the wake of vital enhancements in New York City and State and around the country, we’re finishing the emergency vaccination mandate for college kids, college and body of workers. The alternate will likely be efficient on the closing day of the Spring semester and can permit scholars to join categories, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination standing, beginning with Summer classes.

Our choice to raise the vaccine mandate is in line with the government’s plan to finish the nationwide Public Health Emergency subsequent month. It comes after shut session with State and City well being officers, and amid larger charges of vaccination and sustained low COVID-19 ranges on CUNY campuses and right through the town. Our checking out program experiences a positivity fee of 0.8% for the week finishing April 9, mirroring the town and state’s declining charges of an infection.

To ensure, it’s vital to acknowledge that the pandemic isn’t over; we proceed to inspire and urge all scholars, college and body of workers to stick up-to-the-minute with vaccinations. We may even proceed to talk over with public well being mavens, carefully observe information and cling to pertinent federal, state and town steering will have to insurance policies wish to be changed shifting ahead.

The mandate will finish on May 23 for the 22 CUNY faculties whose spring semesters finish that day, and for all Central Office workers. For Kingsborough, LaGuardia and Guttman group faculties, whose semesters function on a other calendar, the mandate will finish on June 16, the closing day of their present time period.

By the tip of June, we will be able to even be finishing our COVID-19 checking out program, remaining our campus and Central Office check websites and getting rid of the use of the Cleared4 well being verification platform, permitting faculties to return to their same old processes for granting campus get admission to.

Gratitude

I need to thank all contributors of the CUNY group for his or her cooperation and compliance with the vaccination mandate because it went into impact in Fall 2021. We can all show pride that we’re in a position to succeed in this milestone in nice section as a result of of our top ranges of vaccination.

I additionally thank the numerous contributors of our group who’ve made vital contributions to our University’ reaction to the pandemic right through those difficult years. I need to particularly acknowledge the management of our School of Public Health and Health Policy; the Campus Coronavirus Liaisons and Campus Location Vaccine Authority (LVAs) who ensured that state and native well being steering in addition to CUNY coverage had been adopted right through the college; the Office of Environmental Health, Safety and Risk Management, which oversaw operations for our checking out websites, and our crucial body of workers – public protection officials, custodians, amenities body of workers and others – who labored in individual via all of it to control get admission to to our amenities and stay us protected.

From the preliminary onset of COVID-19, in March 2020, our University group has risen to conquer unparalleled demanding situations to each side of existence right through the pandemic in paintings, faculty and our houses. When the vaccines was to be had in December 2020, it used to be a two-time CUNY alumnus who made history as the primary within the nation to get the shot. In March 2021, we introduced the #VaxUpCUNY marketing campaign and labored with our executive companions to host vaccination websites that put over part a million pictures in New Yorkers’ palms. Faculty, in the meantime, carried out COVID-focused research and developed COVID-related courses. Nursing and med scholars joined the frontlines, and students rallied to help in spite of private losses. Our group suffered devastating losses of existence right through the pandemic and we had been the primary college to release an In Memoriam webpage to honor them.

These indelible photographs and recollections stay recent sufficient for us to take inventory of the good distance we’ve lined, operating in combination to stay CUNY shifting ahead. We are hopeful that the sure tendencies will proceed and that we’re shifting regularly towards a time when COVID-19 is not a critical well being worry for someone. We proceed to prioritize the well being and well-being of our group.

Thank you once more for doing all of your section to lend a hand CUNY persevere in the course of the pandemic. Please keep wholesome and feature a a hit closing month of the instructional yr.

Sincerely,

Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, Ph.D.

Chancellor