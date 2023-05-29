Turkey’s Erdogan turns away reform-minded challenger to win another term





On Sunday, incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the presidential run-off with over 52% of the vote, beating his major opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The opposition candidate had promised to go back to democratic norms and undertake extra standard financial insurance policies, whilst bettering ties with the West. The election was once carefully watched by means of each Western and Eastern international locations as Turkey is a key participant in NATO and is situated on the crossroads of Europe and Asia. Despite his victory, Erdogan now faces plenty of demanding situations, together with addressing skyrocketing inflation and rebuilding following a devastating earthquake. Erdogan will have to additionally confront critics who contend that his unorthodox insurance policies have broken the economic system. Furthermore, he will have to delicately manoeuvre with fellow NATO individuals and imagine the affect at the global degree when making selections. Turkey now marks its centennial 12 months, and Erdogan has known as for the “Turkish century.” With his win, Erdogan is about to stay in energy till 2028.