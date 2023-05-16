Turkey presidential election heads to runoff





On May 28, Turkey's presidential election will continue to a runoff after not one of the applicants controlled to safe the important 50% of votes required to clinch victory. This news was once reported by way of CBS News, who additionally featured an research of the end result by way of Steve Simon, a senior analysis fellow on the Quincy Institute. As an issue of reality, this election has implications for the long-serving Turkish President, Erdogan.


