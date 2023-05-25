Tulsa police searching for Texas homicide suspect



The Tulsa Police Department is recently in search of the whereabouts of 23-year-old Jacoby Roberts relating to a homicide case.

According to assets, Fort Worth police have knowledgeable the Tulsa Police Department about Roberts probably having connections to the Tulsa house, therefore necessitating their help find him.

If you’ve got any information that can support the government of their seek for Roberts, please don’t hesitate to touch at 918 -596-COPS. Please observe that anonymity might be confident for your protection and a praise might be introduced upon the a hit apprehension of Roberts.