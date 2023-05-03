Tucker Carlson texted ‘It’s not how white men fight,’ New York Times reports

New York(CNN) In a newly published textual content message, ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a racist remark and stated he discovered himself in brief rooting for a mob of Trump supporters to kill an individual, in step with the New York Times.

“A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington,” Carlson wrote within the January 2021 textual content message to a manufacturer, the New York Times reported past due Tuesday. “A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living s**t out of him. It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it.”

The textual content message, which was once integrated in redacted courtroom filings within the Dominion Voting Systems case, was once swept up in discovery as a part of the balloting device corporate’s defamation lawsuit towards Fox, in step with the Times.

The textual content message alarmed Fox’s board of administrators and performed a job in Carlson’s abrupt firing final month, the paper reported.

Fox News declined to remark to CNN at the record. Tucker Carlson did not instantly reply to CNN’s request for remark.

The community introduced final week that Fox News and Carlson had severed ties. The determination to phase tactics with Carlson was once made via Fox Corporation leader government Lachlan Murdoch and Fox News leader government Suzanne Scott, an individual conversant in the subject stated.

The announcement got here one week after Fox News settled a monster defamation lawsuit with Dominion for $787.5 million over the community’s dissemination of election lies. The lawsuit had uncovered Carlson disparaging his colleagues. A lawsuit filed in March via his now-fired most sensible booker, Abby Grossberg, additionally integrated various allegations of sexism on his display.

But the textual content published via the New York Times stays redacted. At the top of his textual content, Carlson reportedly persisted that he does not condone violence.

“Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me. I’m becoming something I don’t want to be,” Carlson persisted, according to The NYT. “The Antifa creep is a human being. Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I’m sure I’d hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn’t gloat over his suffering. I should be bothered by it. I should remember that somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed. If I don’t care about those things, if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?”

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt stated Carlson’s racist message wasn’t stunning taking into consideration his widespread anti-immigrant comments on his display.

“What’s not news is the fact that Tucker Carlson is a white nationalist,” Greenblatt tweeted. “What is news is the fact that this somehow is surprising to anyone.”

Fox has not publicly commented on Carlson’s departure rather than to mention, “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”