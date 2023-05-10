Tucker Carlson says he’s coming back with show on Twitter

Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson says he will be resuming a model of his outdated show on Twitter

NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Fox news host Tucker Carlson mentioned Tuesday that he’ll be placing out a “new version” of his program on Twitter.

Carlson made his announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media web site, as a part of a denunciation of media. He referred to as Twitter that final giant last platform that permits loose speech.

“We’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” he mentioned. “We’ll bring some other things, too, which we’ll tell you about. But for now we’re just grateful to be here.”

He presented no different main points, and a message to his attorney, Bryan Freedman, was once now not right away returned.

It’s unclear what those plans imply for his last contract with Fox; generally tv firms come with a no-compete clause when any individual leaves the air. A Fox spokeswoman did not right away go back a decision for remark.

Axios reported on Tuesday that Carlson’s legal professionals despatched a letter to Fox accusing the community of fraud and breach of contract.

Fox introduced on April 24 that it was once slicing ties with Carlson, its hottest prime-time anchor. The community presented no reason behind the transfer, and Fox’s rankings in his outdated time slot have sharply fallen.