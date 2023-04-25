Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News days after Dominion settlement









In a surprising transfer, common and arguable primetime host Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News efficient instantly. Fox introduced that it has “agreed to part ways” with Carlson, however presented no reason behind the verdict. Carlson’s ultimate display aired on Friday, April 21, and his timeslot will now function an intervening time display hosted via a rotating forged of Fox personalities till a brand new host is introduced.

Carlson’s Twitter and display pages have not posted any new content material since mid-April, and as of midday Eastern on Monday, he had no longer made a public commentary in regards to the break up with Fox. Details about his long run tasks are unknown.

- Advertisement -

Carlson changed into Fox’s hottest persona after changing Bill O’Reilly in 2017. Over the years, he has been the topic of more than one controversies and every now and then raised baseless conspiracy theories. In contemporary weeks, he was once named in a lawsuit via a former Fox manufacturer who accused the display of getting a merciless and misogynistic place of work. Additionally, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems just about $800 million ultimate week to settle a lawsuit over false claims made in regards to the safety of the corporate’s balloting machines all the way through the 2020 election. Carlson was once probably the most hosts who made the ones claims, and it is unclear if his departure from Fox is said to the lawsuit.

Despite his common far-right rhetoric, Carlson has been defended via Fox executives and the corporate as a complete, for the reason that he headlines their highest-rated display. Until a brand new host is introduced, audience can track in to an intervening time display hosted via more than a few Fox personalities in Carlson’s former time slot.

- Advertisement -

The Associated Press contributed to this file.