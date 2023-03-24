TSA: Peanut butter is a liquid

Whether it is creamy or crunchy, it isn’t allowed to your carry-on.

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration has some other people questioning if the company is nuts after it declared as soon as and for all that peanut butter is a liquid — and it isn’t allowed thru safety.

While the TSA website has long warned travelers that peanut butter must be underneath the three.4 fluid ounce prohibit for liquids in carry-on luggage, a podcaster stirred up dialog in regards to the subject when he tweeted about his experience having to give up his jar of Jif at airport safety.

“I tried to take peanut butter through airport security,” Patrick Neve tweeted. “TSA: Sorry, no liquids, gels, or aerosols. Me: I want you to tell me which of those things you think peanut butter is.”

The tweet has been considered greater than 10.5 million occasions, in step with Twitter.

I attempted to take peanut butter thru airport safety. TSA: Sorry, no liquids, gels, or aerosols. Me: I would like you to inform me which of the ones stuff you assume peanut butter is. — Patrick Neve (@catholicpat) March 15, 2023

The TSA has weighed in with a definitive solution: It's a liquid. For safety functions, a minimum of.

In a cheeky follow-up post on social media, the TSA shared its definition of a liquid, which “has no definite shape and takes a shape dictated by its container.” According to the TSA, that does follow to peanut butter.

You will not be nuts about it, however TSA considers your PB a liquid. In carry-on, it must be 3.4oz or much less. Make positive all of your travel-sized liquids have compatibility in a single quart-sized bag. #PeanutButter pic.twitter.com/4RzDv3Up7B — TSA (@TSA) March 21, 2023

“You may not be nuts about it, but TSA considers your PB a liquid. In carry-on, it needs to be 3.4oz or less,” the company captioned the post.

Some other people questioned what else could be thought to be a liquid underneath this definition — does it follow to sand? Sugar? Cats? The TSA added Thursday that greater than 3.4 oz. of nacho cheese sauce is also off-limits, so well-prepared vacationers will wish to test the foundations on different spreadable elements prematurely.